La Salle University Presents Alumna Donna M. Massanova with Lasallian Leadership Award at 25th Annual Charter Dinner

PHILADELPHIA—Donna M. Massanova, CPA, a La Salle University 2000 alumna, is the recipient of the University’s Lasallian Leadership Award, given to an individual who demonstrates outstanding leadership in the corporate, civic, governmental, or religious communities that shapes quality of life in the Philadelphia region. Massanova is an assurance partner at Baker Tilly, a nationally recognized accounting and advisory firm, and leads the firm’s employee benefit plan audit practice.

The Leadership Award is presented at the University’s annual Charter Dinner, which celebrates the founding of La Salle College on March 20, 1863, and pays tribute to the generations of Christian Brothers, laypersons, and clergy whose dedication has made La Salle University the prominent institution that it is today. The 25th Annual Charter Dinner takes place on Saturday, March 25, 2017 at the Normandy Farm Hotel and Conference Center in Blue Bell.

“La Salle University has played a significant role in my professional as well as my personal growth,” said Massanova. “I am both humbled and incredibly honored to accept the 2017 Leadership Award, and look forward to continued collaboration with my alma mater and its students, who I serve so proudly.”

“Donna has demonstrated, time and time again, her commitment to La Salle on so many levels,” said University President Colleen Hanycz, Ph.D. “Her active involvement with our students and concern for their professional development is remarkable. And, we are proud she serves our Philadelphia community in the spirit of St. John Baptist de La Salle through her many volunteer and philanthropic engagements.”

Massanova received a Bachelor of Science in accounting from La Salle University, and serves on the University’s Associates Committee of the Council of Presidents, and the School of Business’s Advisory Committee. She is the recipient of the 2016 La Salle University Beta Gamma Sigma chapter Distinguished Business Executive Award, as well as the 2011 La Salle University Michael DeAngeles Award. Distinguished speaking engagements include addressing La Salle Women’s Leadership 2014 Conference, an event designed to bring female leaders from La Salle University together to discuss the past, present, and future of women’s leadership on a global level. Most recently, Massanova was selected as one of 2016’s Most Influential Women in Benefit Advising by Employee Benefit Advisor magazine. In 2014, she received the Alice Paul Equality Award and in 2012, Philadelphia Business Journal named Massanova as one of its “Women of Distinction” in recognition of her professional accomplishments and her work in the community. She is active with the Pennsylvania Institute of CPAs and is a board member of the Philadelphia affiliate of Susan G. Komen, where she also served as honorary chair for the Race for the Cure in 2011 and 2012 and co-chaired the Pink Tie Ball for 2013 and 2014.

In addition to the presentation of the Leadership Award, IMC Construction receives the Inaugural Lasallian Impact Award at the Charter Dinner. For event ticket and sponsorship information, please contact Brian Frankowski in La Salle’s University Advancement Office at 215.991.3736 or frankowski@lasalle.edu.

Since its founding, La Salle University has played a leadership role in Philadelphia as both an educational institution and a responsible corporate citizen. Accordingly, the University recognizes those individuals who display outstanding leadership in their communities and embody the principles of excellence and service to society with the Lasallian Leadership Award. Proceeds from the annual Charter Dinner and Leadership Award ceremony are used to enhance the University’s Scholarship Fund.

About La Salle University

La Salle University was established in 1863 through the legacy of St. John Baptist de La Salle and the Christian Brothers teaching order, which St. La Salle founded in 1680. La Salle is an educational community shaped by traditional Catholic and Lasallian values, and has consistently been recognized for providing exceptional value to students, most recently by Money magazine (5th on the 2016 list of “50 Colleges That Add the Most Value”), Forbes (“America’s Best Value College” list), and The Economist (“Top 100 Schools in the U.S. for Value”). Globally, the Lasallian educational network includes 1,000 schools (60 of which are institutions of higher education) serving 940,000 students in 80 countries.