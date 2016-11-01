La Salle University Ranked #285 in Inaugural Wall Street Journal/Times Higher Education College Rankings 2017

Out of more than 1,000 U.S. colleges and universities, The Wall Street Journal and Times Higher Education have ranked La Salle University as No. 285 in its inaugural College Rankings 2017. The ranking is based on the results of the Times Higher Education U.S. Student Survey, which examines more than 100,000 current student responses on a range of key issues, including students’ engagement with their studies, their interaction with their teachers, and their satisfaction with their experiences. The overall methodology explores four key areas: outcomes, resources, engagement, and environment. La Salle ranked No. 285 overall and No. 252 for student outcomes.

“La Salle’s ranking validates what we’ve long known about our University,” said President Colleen M. Hanycz, Ph.D. “By focusing their survey on student outcomes and overall experiences, The Wall Street Journal and Times Higher Education have identified what makes a transformative La Salle education so unique: providing students with exceptional academics plus the support, guidance, and encouragement to help them succeed as professionals, citizens, and leaders.”

“These new rankings, produced and published in partnership with America’s biggest newspaper, The Wall Street Journal, are different. Rather than using distorting metrics such as selectivity in admissions, the rankings put student success and learning at their heart,” writes Phil Baty, editor of the Times Higher Education World University Rankings. “We are particularly proud of our innovative new value-added calculations on student outcomes. When we examine graduate salaries and student loan repayments, we do not simply reward the colleges that cream off the very best students and get them into the highest-paying jobs in absolute terms. Instead, we look at the success of the college in transforming people’s life chances by taking full account of the make-up of the student body and characteristics of the institution.”

To view the full list of ranked U.S. colleges and universities, click here.

The University has consistently been recognized for providing a great value to its students, most recently by Money magazine (5th on the 2016 list of “50 Colleges That Add the Most Value”), Forbes (“America’s Best Value College” list), and The Economist (“Top 100 Schools in the U.S. for Value”). The University has received additional value citations from the Brookings Institute and U.S. News and World Report. In October 2016, The Princeton Review named La Salle University’s School of Business to their Best 294 Business Schools 2017.

This distinction comes off the heels of La Salle’s recent tuition reset, wherein undergraduate tuition will decrease from $40,400 to $28,800—a 29 percent reduction—beginning with the 2017-18 school year. The initiative, known as An Affordable Path For All, builds on La Salle’s long-standing commitment to affordability.

La Salle University was established in 1863 through the legacy of St. John Baptist de La Salle and the Christian Brothers teaching order, which St. La Salle founded in 1680. La Salle is an educational community shaped by traditional Catholic and Lasallian values. Globally, the Lasallian educational network includes 1,000 schools (60 of which are institutions of higher education) serving 940,000 students in 80 countries.