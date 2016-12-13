La Salle University and Junior Achievement of Southeastern Pennsylvania Host Step to Success

On December 12 and 15, 600 third grade students from the School District of Philadelphia will visit La Salle University as part of Junior Achievement of Southeastern Pennsylvania’s JA Step to Success, a program that develops a foundation of college aspiration for elementary school-aged children. JA Step to Success centers around a three-hour college experience at a Philadelphia university, enhanced by pre- and post- in-class lessons designed to prepare students and reinforce the college visit experience. The JA Step to Success program was developed by Junior Achievement, in partnership with the School District of Philadelphia’s Office of College and Career Readiness.

“Last year, these little Explorers were exposed to campus life and learned what it is like to be a college student from our alumni and student volunteers,” said Trey Ulrich, assistant vice president for alumni relations at La Salle University. “They toured Connelly Library, our Innovation Center, visited a classroom, and met student athletes to learn about different career options, what areas of study you can pursue in college, and the importance of working in a team. The volunteers who helped with the Step to Success program are looking forward to having them back to campus.”

“Junior Achievement is incredibly honored to be a part of this unique partnership,” said Paul Kappel, president of Junior Achievement of Southeastern Pennsylvania. “Through truly collaborative efforts, this program will reimagine the way Philadelphia’s young boys and girls envision their future and approach their educational goals. It will prepare a college-ready Philadelphia.”

Now in its second year, JA Step to Success aims to change the way Philadelphia students think of their Postsecondary futures. On December 12 and 15 at La Salle, groups of 30-50 third grade students take tours guided by community, business, and University volunteers. The experience lasts from 10:30 AM through 1 PM and includes four highlighted destinations and lunch. While on site, Junior Achievement volunteers engage students with active discussions and challenge them to collect stars to emphasize their journey from elementary school to the reality of going to college.