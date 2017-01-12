La Salle University Mock Trial Association Holds Seventh Annual Blue & Gold Invitational

The La Salle University Mock Trial Association hosts the seventh annual Blue & Gold Invitational, January 14-15, where approximately 400 high school students from 21 regional high schools compete in an intensive mock trial tournament. Each team is judged by an impressive array of volunteer legal professionals, consisting of La Salle alumni, faculty, and staff. The Blue & Gold Invitational is an academic competition where students receive a 100-page case packet, and put together a case stratagem for both the prosecution and defense, depending on the merits of the case created by the Pennsylvania Bar Association.

“La Salle’s Mock Trial Association provides a top-caliber invitational tournament for high school mock trial teams across the Commonwealth,” said George Zindel, ’17, President of the La Salle University Mock Trial Association. “The tournament provides an opportunity for students to showcase their talents, receive advice and guidance from practicing attorneys, and gain experience before their regional rounds of competition begin.”

The La Salle Mock Trial Association (LMTA) is an extracurricular organization that seeks to enhance members’ knowledge of the law, develop communication and critical thinking skills, and instill the importance of commitment and leadership. Working as a team, members ethically compete with other colleges and universities according to the rules established by the American Mock Trial Association. The Mock Trial competition season lasts from August through March. In addition to regional and national competitions, invitational tournaments are hosted throughout the country.

COMPLETE EVENT DETAILS

La Salle University Mock Trial Association’s Blue & Gold Invitational

Saturday, January 14 and Sunday, January 15 — Founders’ Hall (La Salle’s School of Business building, located at the corner of Chew Avenue & North Wister Street)

Saturday, January 14

9-9:30 AM — Opening Ceremony — Founders’ Hall 105

10 AM-12 PM — Round 1 — Throughout Founders’ Hall and Benilde Tower

12:30-2 PM — Lunch Break

2-4 PM — Round 2 — Throughout Founders’ Hall and Benilde Tower

Sunday, January 15

9-11 AM — Round 3 — Throughout Founders’ Hall and Benilde Tower

11:30 AM-1 PM — Lunch Break

1-3 PM — Round 4 — Throughout Founders’ Hall and Benilde Tower

4 PM — Award Ceremony — Founders’ Hall 105