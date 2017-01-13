La Salle University Hosts Sixth Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Interfaith Service, January 16

The La Salle University Community Building Team and Office for Mission host the sixth annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Interfaith Service on Monday, January 16, on campus at Founders’ Hall, home of the La Salle School of Business. Doors open at 4:30 PM, and the service begins at 5 PM in the Auditorium. Speakers and musicians come together to celebrate Dr. King’s legacy and its meaning today, including State Representative Joanna McClinton, a La Salle alumna, who delivers the keynote address. Additional speakers include community religious leaders, La Salle students, and President Colleen M. Hanycz, Ph.D.

“There is much work to be done towards achieving Martin Luther King, Jr.’s hope for the beloved community,” said Brother Ernest Miller, F.S.C, vice president for mission at La Salle University. “We must continue to unpack the prophetic and subversive legacy of King, and the larger movement of which he was a significant part.”

Musicians include the Philadelphia Police Department Nondenominational Mass Choir and the Rev. Nicholas O’Rourke of the Living Water United Church of Christ. The service features speakers from a variety of faith traditions, including Muslim, Christian, Jewish, and the Church of Latter-Day Saints, and will be followed by a fellowship period including food, beverages, and music.