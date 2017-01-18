Martin Luther King, Jr. Interfaith Service: A La Salle Tradition

One of my favorite songs as a college student many years ago was “Lovers in a Dangerous Time.” The artist urges:

Nothing worth having comes without a fight

We’ve got to kick at the darkness… until it bleeds daylight

Good evening and thank you for joining us for the Sixth Annual Dr. Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Interfaith Service Program at La Salle University.

In the spring of 1968, when Dr. King was assassinated, I was a toddler, awaiting the arrival of my baby brother that would occur that summer. My family lived in a small apartment in Montreal at a time when that city was beginning to seethe with the conflict between French and English…a conflict that would erupt, only months later, with the kidnapping of a British diplomat and the murder of a government Cabinet minister.

My mother, a hope-filled 24 year-old at the time, speaks of the death of Dr. King as an event that carried with it a cloud of such deep despair…despair that seeped far beyond Memphis, Tennessee or Atlanta, Georgia…a despair that halts progress in its tracks and seemingly mocks our feeble attempts to be better humans.

Dr. King showed us a way to be better humans, lessons that have survived his life by almost 50 years.

And so, we gather.

The City of Philadelphia sponsors the largest King Day of Service in the nation, so La Salle is proud to celebrate Dr. King’s legacy by turning community concerns into volunteer service and ongoing citizen action.

This beautiful service has evolved from a small on-campus project to a fast growing movement throughout the surrounding neighborhoods which works to break down racial & religious barriers, create on-going partnerships, and foster inter-group understanding.

La Salle’s Community Building Team has become a valued forum for the University to strengthen its relationship and role as an anchor institution in promoting civic engagement, community volunteering, civic responsibility, and sustained active citizenship among diverse groups, particularly young people.

Shortly, you will hear more about this year’s theme from a very distinguished La Salle University alumna – one of our own – and if I might add – a fellow attorney and rising star in Pennsylvania’s legislature of whom we are very proud.

I hope you will enjoy the remainder of this evening’s program, and thank you to my colleagues, Brother Ernest Miller, TiRease Holmes, Dominique Simons-Bennett, Kenneth Houston, and the whole planning committee for continuing to kick at the darkness at a time when the risk of despair in our world is very real. Through that action, as Dr. King knew well, we invite hope to live among us.

-President Colleen M. Hanycz, Ph.D.