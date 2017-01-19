La Salle University Appoints MarySheila McDonald, J.D. Interim Dean of School of Business

La Salle University appoints MarySheila McDonald, J.D. as Interim Dean of the School of Business as of January 1, 2017. McDonald joined La Salle in March 2011 as Associate Dean of the School of Business, where she has been responsible for leading assurance of learning and accreditation efforts. She created the Dean’s Student Advisory Board, serves as advisor to the Delta Sigma Pi professional business fraternity, and has been active in service learning and cross-disciplinary endeavors.

“I am excited and humbled to lead the students, faculty, and staff who form our community of Business Explorers,” said McDonald of the appointment. “Our students are at the heart of everything we do as demonstrated in the student-centered design and daily use of our state-of-the-art business facility, the multiple opportunities students have to experience professional development, and the close personal relationships formed with our dedicated faculty. I look forward to more deeply integrating the transformational charism of St. John Baptist de la Salle so that our graduates will use their business education to create a more just society.”

MarySheila McDonald previously served as Assistant Dean at Philadelphia University’s School of Business for 12 years where, prior to directing their MBA and MS in taxation programs, she oversaw all undergraduate advising, and helped facilitate numerous continuing professional education conferences and courses. She has taught Business Law and Corporate Social Responsibility courses in undergraduate and MBA programs at La Salle, Philadelphia University, and St. Joseph’s University.

Her research interests include the impact social media has on employment decisions as well as issues surrounding women in the workplace. Publications include articles in academic journals, a co-authored book chapter, and op-ed and book review pieces for the Philadelphia Inquirer.

A member of the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) Associate Deans’ Affinity Group, McDonald is in her 10th year of service on the executive board of MAACBA, the AACSB regional affinity group. She was instrumental in La Salle’s inaugural inclusion in the Princeton Review’s 294 Best Business Schools, announced this past October.

MarySheila McDonald earned a B.A. from the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Massachusetts, and a Juris Doctorate from Temple University School of Law.