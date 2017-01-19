La Salle University Receives $1.27 Million in Funding through Eligible Partnership Grant Program

The Department of Education’s Bureau of School Leadership and Teacher Quality grants La Salle, Shippensburg, and Temple more than $3 million

Earlier this week, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and Secretary of Education Pedro Rivera announced that La Salle University is one of three universities to receive federal funding under the Eligible Partnership Grant Program. More than $3 million has been granted to La Salle, Shippensburg, and Temple universities through the Department of Education’s Bureau of School Leadership and Teacher Quality, which helps prepare future school principals and supports student performance. La Salle’s Early Learning Principal Instructional Coaching Program, the project selected for $1.27 million in funding, develops leaders that are committed to and focused on utilizing instructional coaching and professional learning communities to leverage change in learning environments for students in Pre-K through fourth grade.

“This grant, led by Dr. Greer Richardson, is emblematic of the University’s core educational values: a practical education, a focus on diverse learners, and a contribution to the common good,” said La Salle University Provost Brian Goldstein, Ph.D. “Most importantly, the result of this grant will be higher educational attainment for Pennsylvania’s children.”

“We are proud to partner with 10 educational stakeholders from higher education institutions, early learning centers, and school districts to develop a collaborative vision for this program,” said Greer M. Richardson, Ph.D., director of graduate programs in education at La Salle University. “Over the next two years, we hope to impact 120 preservice and in-service principals in Pennsylvania. This funding additionally allows us to continue to build upon the relationships that we cultivated through our previous three-year grant, the Greater Philadelphia Instructional Coaching Program, which was also sponsored by the Pennsylvania Department of Education. I am grateful for the opportunity to build on past successes as we focus our new endeavor on working with school principals.”

La Salle University’s Education Department acts as the lead institution on the Early Learning Principal Instructional Coaching Program, alongside Cabrini University, Eastern University, Research for Better Schools @ PHMC, The Children’s School at Cabrini University, CORA Early Years at La Salle, Hatboro-Horsham School District, Souderton Charter School Collaborative, Southeast Delco School District, MaST Community Charter School, and the Upper Merion Area School District.

“Since day one of my administration, I have made improving Pennsylvania’s education system a top priority,” said Governor Wolf. “I have invested a historic $640 million additional dollars into our schools and signed a long overdue fair funding formula into law to ensure that all children, despite their zip code, receives the education they deserve. These grants will further strengthen the Commonwealth’s public education system by developing future principals into successful leaders of our schools.”

“Preparing future principals to be strong instructional leaders can positively impact the entire school,” said Education Secretary Pedro Rivera. “These grants are a great opportunity for Pennsylvania’s institutions of higher education to collaborate with K-12 educators to improve education in our schools.”

During the event held at the Dixon Center in Harrisburg, Deputy Secretary for Postsecondary and Higher Education Dr. Wil del Pilar and Bureau of School Leadership and Teacher Quality Director Terry Barnaby presented the grants to the universities that will help principals close the achievement gap and provide an increased focus on early learning for students.