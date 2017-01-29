An Announcement from President Hanycz Regarding the Executive Order on Immigration

On Friday, January 27, an Executive Order on Immigration was issued that bars citizens of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen from entering the United States for at least the next 90 days. The order also suspends the admission of all refugees for 120 days.

According to news agencies, some individuals in flight to the U.S. from these countries were detained at airports across our nation, while others in the seven countries listed above with valid paperwork and tickets were prevented from boarding planes scheduled to arrive in U.S. airports. On Saturday, January 30 a federal judge granted an emergency stay for people who arrived in the United States as well as those en route, but it is unclear if the stay will be uniformly implemented or even repealed.

We are advising La Salle students from the affected countries not to make travel plans and to carefully reconsider any travel plans they may have already made in the next 90 days to other countries, including Canada, as re-entry into the U.S. is no longer a certainty, even with a green card or visa.

La Salle has throughout its history welcomed students from countries around the world, and is deeply concerned with their wellbeing. We encourage students from the seven affected countries to contact the Multicultural and International Center at 215.951.1948 or stop by their offices located at 1900 West Olney Avenue (directly across the street from College Hall) for additional information. They are currently reaching out to each La Salle student affected by the Executive Order on Immigration.

We are following this situation carefully, and will update the community as more information becomes available.

Sincerely,

Colleen M. Hanycz, Ph.D.

President