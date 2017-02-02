2017 Economic Outlook Forum Features Patrick T. Harker, Ph.D., President and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia

Patrick T. Harker, Ph.D., president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia, will be the keynote speaker at La Salle University’s 16th annual Economic Outlook forum on Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at noon at the Union League of Philadelphia.

“After a long recovery, the economic data point to a U.S. economy that is more or less back to full health,” said Harker. “But that’s an average of a vast and diverse nation. There are hot markets in some areas of the country and pockets of others where good fortune has yet to take hold. Here in the Third District–which consists of eastern Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey, and Delaware–our successes, challenges, and opportunities are as unique as the people who make up this exceptional part of the country.”

Patrick T. Harker took office on July 1, 2015, as the 11th president and chief executive officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia. In this role, Harker participates on the Federal Open Market Committee, which formulates the nation’s monetary policy. Harker previously served as the 26th president of the University of Delaware. He was also a professor of business administration at the university’s Alfred Lerner College of Business and Economics and a professor of civil and environmental engineering at the College of Engineering. He has a Ph.D. in civil and urban engineering, an M.A. in economics, and an M.S.E. and B.S.E. in civil engineering, all from the University of Pennsylvania.

La Salle President Colleen Hanycz, Ph.D., will also be in attendance and address attendees.

For more information, and to register for the Economic Outlook, click here.