Uber, La Salle University School of Business Launch Rideshare Partnership

Announcement marks the first university-rideshare partnership in Philadelphia



Students gain access to $1.99 flat fares to and from nearby Olney SEPTA Station

PHILADELPHIA (Feb. 22, 2017)—La Salle University’s School of Business and Uber, the popular ridesharing app, will partner beginning in the Spring 2017 semester to provide an affordable transportation option to and from La Salle’s campus. To kick off the initiative and provide an easy first/last mile linkage from public transit to the campus, students will have access to $1.99 uberPOOL flat fares to and from the Olney SEPTA Station through March 7.

“Our partnership with Uber aligns beautifully with La Salle’s mission and tradition of blending innovation with the practical needs of students,” said School of Business Interim Dean MarySheila E. McDonald. “Meeting students where they are has been a Lasallian maxim for over 300 years, and this partnership provides an affordable, convenient, and reliable transportation option for undergraduate and graduate students to take full advantage of everything the City of Philadelphia has to offer; including co-ops, internships, job interviews, and more.”

Students using Uber for the first time are eligible to receive $15 off their first ride requested through the Uber app, and a dedicated pickup and drop-off location will be at the corner of Penn Boulevard and Chew Avenue, with a custom app integration that makes the pickup easier for riders and drivers.

“Uber is proud to work with La Salle on this first-of-a-kind partnership in Philadelphia,” said Josh Mohrer, General Manager for Uber Philadelphia. “Whether you’re getting from the train station to class, or looking for a safe way home late at night, students, faculty, and staff can count on Uber to connect them with a reliable, affordable ride.”