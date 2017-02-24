La Salle University Wins Five Educational Advertising Awards

La Salle University is the recipient of five awards from the 32nd Annual Educational Advertising Awards for its work on two dedicated campaigns. Explorers are Never Lost, La Salle’s refreshed brand campaign, earned bronze awards for its manifesto video, viewbook, integrated marketing campaign, and t-shirt design. An Affordable Path For All, a college affordability initiative, earned a silver award for its dedicated microsite featuring a program video that was viewed over 140,000 times in its first day online.

A national panel of industry specialists selected each winner, judging on each project’s creativity, marketing execution, and message impact. The Educational Advertising Awards is the largest, oldest, and most respected educational advertising awards competition in the country. This year, more than 2,250 entries were received from over 1,000 colleges, universities, and secondary schools from all 50 states and several foreign countries.

“La Salle’s Explorers are Never Lost campaign presents the University’s brand promise of encouraging and supporting our students as they blaze their own trail on campus and wherever their journey takes them,” said La Salle University Chief Marketing and Chief Communications Officer Jaine Lucas. “La Salle provides an education nationally recognized for its value, and combined with reduced tuition, a transformative Lasallian education is even more accessible and affordable.”

On September 27, 2016, La Salle University announced the cost of its undergraduate tuition would significantly decrease from $40,400 to $28,800 beginning in the 2017-18 school year. An Affordable Path For All builds on La Salle’s long-standing commitment to affordability, and provides more transparency in financing a college education.

Also in September 2016, La Salle launched its refreshed brand campaign, Explorers are Never Lost. The campaign meets students where they are—on mobile devices—and has helped fuel the highest applications to La Salle in 20 years. It has additionally expanded the University’s reach to 30 high schools whose students had never before applied to La Salle.

La Salle University partnered with Allen & Gerritsen for its brand refresh. For a full list of the 32nd Annual Educational Advertising Awards click here.