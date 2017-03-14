La Salle University Named to U.S. News and World Report’s Best Part-Time MBA Programs

La Salle University’s School of Business has been named to U.S. News and World Report’s 2018 edition of Best Graduate Schools, specifically to the Best Part-Time MBA Programs. The ranking is based on five criteria: average peer assessment score; average GMAT score and GRE scores of part-time MBA students entering in the fall of 2016; average undergraduate GPA; average number of years of work experience; and the percentage of the fall 2016 total MBA program enrollment that is in the part-time MBA program.

“We are proud to be included in this U.S. News and World Report ranking, as it validates the quality of our part-time MBA program and its students,” said Interim Dean MarySheila McDonald, J.D. “Since 1976, La Salle University’s School of Business has offered an MBA to working adults throughout the region, and it has continuously adapted its curriculum and course delivery to prepare students for the ever-changing business landscape. The part-time MBA’s recent shift from a traditional face-to-face format to a hybrid program, blending classroom experience with online coursework, reflects our commitment to meeting students where they are and leveraging the virtual classroom. It’s also no mistake that we modeled this program based on how business is conducted worldwide—blending human interaction with the use of technology.”

La Salle University’s Part-Time Hybrid MBA program is tailored to fit the needs of the working adult. Classes are offered in three locations: Philadelphia, Newtown, and Plymouth Meeting, PA. With the hybrid format, students have the opportunity to interact face-to-face with professors and foster personal, mentoring relationships, while also having the convenience of virtual classes that are accessible from anywhere. This approach allows students to earn their degree in a program that suits their schedules with the benefit of engaging, collaborative relationships that are the hallmark of the La Salle experience. In addition, MBA students are drawn from a range of business professionals in both the private and public sectors, providing meaningful networking opportunities for students.

The average peer assessment score for the U.S. News and World Report ranking was calculated from a fall 2016 survey that asked business school deans and MBA program directors at each of the nation’s 360 part-time MBA programs to rate the other part-time programs on a five-point scale, from marginal to outstanding. To be eligible for the part-time ranking, a program had to be accredited by the As­sociation to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB).

La Salle University’s School of Business was most recently named to The Princeton Review’s Best 294 Business Schools 2017 and is AACSB accredited. The AACSB Accreditation Standards challenge post-secondary educators to pursue excellence and continuous improvement throughout their business programs. Less than 5 percent of the more than 16,000 schools worldwide granting business degrees have earned AACSB Accreditation.

La Salle University has consistently been recognized for providing a great value to its students, by Money magazine (5th on the 2016 list of “50 Colleges That Add the Most Value”), Forbes (“America’s Best Value College” list), and The Economist (“Top 100 Schools in the U.S. for Value”). The University has received additional value and excellence citations from the Brookings Institute, U.S. News and World Report, The Wall Street Journal/Times Higher Education, and The New York Times.