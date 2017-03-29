La Salle University Senior Robert McDonough Awarded Fulbright Scholarship

Continuing a longstanding tradition, La Salle University senior Robert McDonough has been selected for the highly competitive Fulbright Scholars program. McDonough, who is earning a degree in economics with minors in mathematics and German, will spend one year studying the relationship between Austrian translator Nora Wydenbruck and poet Christine Lavant at the Alpen-Adria Universität Klagenfurt in southern Austria.

“First and foremost, I never would have been able to achieve this award without the help and support of faculty, staff, and so many other members of the La Salle community,” said McDonough. “I’m excited about this opportunity to immerse myself in the study of German-to-English translation through the examination of authentic, brilliant translation. Beyond my Fulbright work, I also hope to spread in some small way the Lasallian mission of coming together as a community of equals for the purpose of learning.”

McDonough’s research project is “An Analysis of Translator and Author: Lessons from Wydenbruck and Lavant.” Wydenbruck translated a handful of Lavant’s short stories and fiction, and the two maintained a unique relationship and friendship. One of Lavant’s works which was thought to be lost was later published in 2001, after the original German manuscript was discovered in Wydenbruck’s literary estate.

The Fulbright award also includes a teaching component, wherein McDonough will assist with English language instruction in a secondary school in Klagenfurt.

Following his time as a Fulbright student, McDonough hopes to pursue a Ph.D. in economics.