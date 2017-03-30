La Salle University Students Selected to Participate in Stanford University Innovation Fellows Silicon Valley Meetup

La Salle University student Kenneth Brewer, ’17 (pictured above), and alum RJ Lualhati, ’16 (pictured below), were selected by the prestigious Stanford University Innovation Fellows program as two of 24 team members for their Silicon Valley Meetup, which took place March 9-13, 2017. They were hand-selected out of a community of 1,000 Fellows for the impact they have made at La Salle, and for their contributions to ensuring that all students gain the necessary attitudes, skills, and knowledge required to compete in the economy of the future.

“There are 1,000 students in the UIF program, and being selected as one of the 24 members is truly a blessing,” said Brewer, a senior studying public relations at La Salle. “At this meetup, each of the student operators delivers a presentation that not only highlights your achievements and knowledge as a Fellow, but also highlights your personality. I spoke about servant leadership and how a fellow can utilize their power to inspire others to lead. As Fellows, we must be willing to serve each other and our community.”

“I was chosen to help lead a group of over 300 students not because of my accomplishments, but because of my perseverance and willingness to lead and work,” said Lualhati, who graduated with a B.S. in La Salle’s Integrated Science, Business, and Technology program. “My time at La Salle drove me to create 3D printed prosthetics and build a makerspace in the basement of Connelly Library, and now I am an alum, a CEO, and a member of the team for the spring 2017 Silicon Valley Meetup.”

Lualhati and Brewer delivered their presentations in front of 350 student and faculty attendees from 80 universities and colleges around the world. Brewer focused on Martin Luther King Jr.’s sermon on the power of servant leadership. Using Dr. King’s speech as a base, Brewer spoke about his role as president of La Salle’s chapter of Enactus, and how understanding the call to serve and lead is pivotal to the success of a Fellow. Lualhati spoke about his progression from selling rare Nike and Jordan sneakers to now serving as founder and CEO of Dashbot, a 3D printing and technology consulting company, which was launched out of his dorm room during the 2014-2015 school year.

The University Innovation Fellows program is a global program run by Stanford University’s Hasso Plattner Institute of Design (d.school) that empowers students to increase campus engagement with innovation, entrepreneurship, creativity, and design thinking. These leaders create new opportunities that help their peers develop an entrepreneurial mindset, build creative confidence, seize opportunities, define problems, and address global challenges.