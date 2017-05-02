La Salle University Graduate Student Jehanzeb Dar Awarded $8,000 Fellowship from National Board for Certified Counselors

La Salle University graduate student Jehanzeb Dar was recently selected for the National Board for Certified Counselors’ Minority Fellowship Program-Youth (NBCC MFP-Y). The Fellowship grants Dar $8,000 to support his education and facilitate further service to underserved minority populations, with a specific focus on transition-age youth (ages 16–25). The goal of the Minority Fellowship Program is to reduce health disparities and improve behavioral health care outcomes for racially and ethnically diverse populations by increasing the number of available culturally competent behavioral health professionals.

“I am deeply humbled and honored to receive the NBCC Minority Fellowship and to be among the other recipients. This achievement would not have been possible without my training and education in the Professional Clinical Counseling program at La Salle University,” said Dar. “My aspirations to work with underserved racial and ethnic minority youth reflects the long Lasallian tradition of serving marginalized communities and promoting social justice. I am grateful to all of my professors, especially Dr. Dalesa Martinez, who taught me the importance of utilizing context-sensitive therapy and integrating social justice concepts like intersectionality into counseling practice.”

With this fellowship, Dar hopes to not only provide competent and ethical mental health services to youth of color, but also help address and challenge health disparities among racial and ethnic minority populations.

Dar is a graduate of Penn State Abington, and is currently pursuing a master’s in the professional clinical counseling program at La Salle. After graduation, Dar aspires to work with underserved and marginalized communities, especially transition-age youth who identify as South Asian, Middle Eastern, or Muslim. Dar is also committed to implementing intersectional and social justice counseling practices to better serve populations of diverse racial, ethnic, gender, class, religious and sexual orientation backgrounds. This fellowship will not only allow Dar to continue his education and attend counseling conferences but also will enhance his counseling skills and advocacy to provide competent, compassionate and ethical mental health services to people of color, Muslims and other marginalized communities.