Junior Hannah Brough Honored as 2017 Newman Civic Fellow

Campus Compact, a Boston-based non-profit organization working to advance the public purposes of higher education, has announced the 273 students who will make up the organization’s 2017 cohort of Newman Civic Fellows, including La Salle University’s own Hannah Brough. This is the fifth time that a La Salle University student has received this prestigious honor.

The Newman Civic Fellowship, named for Campus Compact co-founder Frank Newman, is a one-year experience emphasizing personal, professional, and civic growth. Through the fellowship, Campus Compact provides a variety of learning and networking opportunities, including a national conference of Newman Civic Fellows in partnership with the Edward M. Kennedy Institute for the United States Senate. The fellowship also provides fellows with access to exclusive scholarship and post-graduate opportunities.

“I did not come to realize my passion for social justice until my first collegiate volunteer and immersion experience in Kenya. I was struck by the serious gender and economic inequality that controls so many communities around the world,” wrote Brough in her personal statement. “After returning home, I struggled with a sense of hopelessness and insignificance in the fight against the cyclical nature of generational poverty. Later, while working with women in Honduras, I gained a better understanding of both the emotional effects of poverty and the importance of social-justice-minded solutions.”

Brough is a speech-language pathology major with an impressive history of leadership in issues of service and social justice. In her letter of nomination, La Salle University President Colleen Hanycz, Ph.D., wrote: “As a freshman, Hannah began working with Pheed Philadelphia, a service and social justice organization of La Salle University which focuses on addressing hunger and homelessness in our city. Later coordinating that program, Hannah worked to attract new volunteers and create awareness opportunities about issues of hunger and food insecurity. Hannah actively encourages members of the La Salle community to become aware and involved in issues of social and economic justice, both locally and globally.”

As a 2017 Newman Civic Fellow, Brough will be part of the first group to benefit from a completely re-designed fellowship. “The cultivation of community-committed leaders has never been more crucial,” said Campus Compact President Andrew Seligsohn. “We rebuilt the Newman Civic Fellowship experience because our country needs more people who know how to bring communities together for positive change. We are thrilled to welcome this group of 273 exemplary students as the first cohort to participate in this new model.”

The Newman Civic Fellowship is supported by the KPMG Foundation and Newman’s Own Foundation.