Student MegAnne Liebsch Selected for Dow Jones News Fund Summer Internship

Out of more than 750 applicants, La Salle University student MegAnne Liebsch, ’18, has been selected for the highly competitive Dow Jones News Fund Internship. This summer, the program sends 85 undergraduate and graduate students to work as data and digital journalists, business reporters, and multiplatform editors in paid internships at 55 of the nation’s leading news organizations. Liebsch begins her role as an Interactive News Editor for Central Connecticut Communications—a media company publishing newspapers in Bristol, New Britain, and Newington, Connecticut—in June. She is the second La Salle University student to participate in this prestigious internship.

“MegAnne is one of the most dogged student reporters whom I’ve had the pleasure to teach in my 11 years at La Salle,” said Huntly Collins, assistant professor of communication. “She digs until she finds the answer.” She continued, “Over the three years that I have had her in class, I’ve watched her writing get better and better. Today, I would be hard pressed to name another student who writes with such accuracy, precision, and grace.”

“MegAnne excelled in both editing and Web classes, exhibiting a rare combination of technical, design, and editing skills,” said John Beatty, associate professor of English. “That combination was no doubt key in getting her the internship in Interactive News Editing, which applies traditional writing and editing skills to the online environment.”

Liebsch’s journey as a Dow Jones News Fund intern begins on May 24, where she will attend a one-week multimedia news editing seminar at Penn State University led by Edward Trayes, Ph.D., of Temple University’s Center for Editing Excellence. She will then begin her post in Connecticut. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the editing internship program, which was launched by Paul Swensson, executive director of the Fund from 1961 to 1968. Swensson believed bright college students could work well as copy editors, despite never having been daily professional reporters. In addition to the weekly stipend earned during the internship, all Dow Jones News Fund interns returning to college receive $1,000 scholarships.

MegAnne Liebsch is a rising senior at La Salle University, majoring in communication and minoring in English and history. She currently serves as the managing editor of The Collegian, the University’s student newspaper, is a student in the Honors Program, and is a coordinator with the Camden Aware Immersion Volunteer Program.