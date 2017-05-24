Associate Professor of Psychology David Falcone, Ph.D., Receives 2017 Lindback Award for Distinguished Teaching

In recognition of his dedication to excellence in teaching, David Falcone, Ph.D., associate professor of psychology at La Salle University, was named the recipient of the 2017 Lindback Award for Distinguished Teaching at the University’s recent Commencement ceremony.

The award, created through a grant from the Christian R. and Mary F. Lindback Foundation, has been awarded annually to a full-time faculty member since 1961. Faculty members and graduate and undergraduate students nominate professors, and then the recipient is selected by a committee that includes representatives from the faculty, student body, and administration.

In presenting the award, La Salle Provost Brian Goldstein, Ph.D. read select descriptions of Falcone written by those who nominated him: “Not only is he great in the classroom, he spends hours each day with an open door so that students can get individual attention”; “He is a great colleague to junior faculty”; “He supports student scholarship with care and enthusiasm”; “His creativity in teaching never ceases to amaze me.” Students have expressed similar views: “He has mastered the ability to both captivate and motivate his students through class discussion, materials, and assignments”; “Best teacher ever! Makes learning fun and helps you understand hard concepts easily.”

“I have been a teacher for almost 40 years, and what receiving the Lindback Award highlights for me is how such a moment holds a little part of all of us. We really are in this together,” said Falcone. “I guess the real honor for me is to have had the opportunity to be a part of all of this for so long, and I have my students and so many others to thank for that.”

Falcone, who has taught at La Salle since 1980, teaches both undergraduate and graduate courses in general psychology, developmental psychology, personality theories, statistics, cognitive development, and methodology, among others. He received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Dayton, his master’s degree from Western Illinois University, and his Ph.D. from the University of Kentucky.