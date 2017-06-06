Alum Joe DeFelice Named Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator for Housing and Urban Development

La Salle University alum Joe DeFelice, former Philadelphia GOP Chairman, has been named as the Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator for Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The region covers Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington, D.C., and West Virginia.

“My passion for community development started in my own neighborhood, working alongside developers, local leaders and nonprofits to bring about positive change. Having worked as a community leader, I certainly have an appreciation for the tough challenges facing communities across the region,” DeFelice said in a statement. “I look forward to advancing HUD’s mission across the Mid-Atlantic region by helping underserved neighborhoods become thriving communities, expanding homeownership opportunities for credit-worthy citizens, and helping eradicate homelessness–especially for our veterans.”

DeFelice graduated from La Salle with a B.A. in Political Science in 2000. As a student, he was a founding member of the Delta Sigma Phi Fraternity, later serving as vice president and pledge educator. He was a member of the Intrafraternity-Sorority Council and a three-year starter on the University’s football team, which he served as Captain for two years. Also as a student, he founded and co-hosted Philly Sports Page on La Salle TV 56 and founded the College Republicans. Since 2007, he has served as an Adjunct Professor of Political Science teaching Introduction to American Government at his alma mater.

DeFelice has been involved with several community organizations, including serving as chairman of the Mayfair Community Development Corporation, president of the Mayfair Civic Association, and board member of the Friends of the Free Library of Philadelphia.