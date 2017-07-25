La Salle University’s School of Business Launches 100% Online MBA

In the Lasallian tradition of meeting students where they are, La Salle University’s School of Business launches a 100% online Masters of Business Administration, available in October 2017. The curriculum focuses on the application of business theory and concepts to real-world scenarios, and is offered in a flexible and convenient format for professionals balancing both work and personal obligations. In addition to a General MBA, La Salle’s online program offers specializations in Accounting, Business Systems & Analytics, Finance, Management, and Marketing.

“Our faculty, program directors, and instructional designers have adapted our MBA curriculum using technology so it’s more efficient and productive—much like the corporate world does,” said MarySheila McDonald, J.D., Interim Dean of La Salle University’s School of Business. “Students become part of a close-knit virtual team and learning community in which members can live and work anywhere in the world to collaborate and advance their professional paths.”

With five start dates each year, the online MBA degree programs are convenient and accessible. All classes are eight weeks in length and are taught by La Salle University’s expert Business faculty. Students will develop skills in strategic thinking; leadership and teamwork; oral and written communication skills; financial analysis, operational reporting, and global and regional markets; and an understanding of the ways in which the business environment influences decision-making. In addition to access to fellow students working in financial services, manufacturing, health care, telecommunications, technology, nonprofits, and government, online students have the opportunity to connect with a vast corporate network of nearly 25,000 Business alumni.

La Salle’s existing MBA programs include a traditional Full-Time face-to-face option, a Part-Time Hybrid that offers each course 50% online and 50% in person, and a One-Year MBA specifically for developing specialized expertise in accounting or finance. La Salle University’s School of Business was named to The Princeton Review’s Best 294 Business Schools 2017, and its Part-Time Hybrid MBA was included in U.S. News and World Report’s 2018 edition of Best Graduate Schools. The School of Business is internationally recognized for being accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB). The AACSB accreditation standards challenge post-secondary educators to pursue excellence and continuous improvement throughout their business programs. Fewer than 5 percent of business schools worldwide have earned this prestigious accreditation.

La Salle University has consistently been recognized for providing a great value to its students, by Money magazine (fifth on the 2016 list of “50 Colleges That Add the Most Value”), Forbes (“America’s Best Value College” list), and The Economist (“Top 100 Schools in the U.S. for Value”). The University has received additional value and excellence citations from the Brookings Institute, The Wall Street Journal/Times Higher Education, and The New York Times.

For more information on La Salle University’s online programs, visit online.lasalle.edu.