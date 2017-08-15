La Salle Featured in Diverse: Issues in Higher Education Story about Tuition Reset

La Salle University was featured in “Institutions Tackle Rising Tuition Costs,” a story by Catherine Morris for Diverse: Issues in Higher Education. The piece, which discusses a handful of universities that have reset their tuition, features an interview with La Salle’s Vice President of Enrollment Tom Delahunt and a quote from President Colleen M. Hanycz, Ph.D. from the Affordable Path for All video. The article is available to read here.