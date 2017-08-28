La Salle University Ranked Fourth in the Nation for MBA Job Placement

The Master of Business Administration program at La Salle University’s School of Business has the fourth highest employment rate in the nation, according to a new report from U.S. News and World Report. Among the 131 MBA programs considered for the study, La Salle’s employment rate for graduates three months after graduation is 96.4 percent, compared to an average of 88.3 percent among full-time MBAs.

“La Salle’s signature has long been a highly-personalized education,” according to MarySheila E. McDonald, J.D., Dean of La Salle’s School of Business. “Our full-time MBA program’s impressive placement success is a direct result of an intentionally-curated approach to business education which integrates current business theory with the development of indispensable skills which today’s employers seek, including the ability to work in and build strong teams, critical and creative thinking, problem solving, respect for diverse perspectives, and adaptability. When you combine this approach with our powerful employer network, many of whom are also La Salle alumni, the impact on students is extraordinary.”

La Salle University’s School of Business was named to The Princeton Review’s Best 294 Business Schools 2017, and its Part-Time Hybrid MBA was included in U.S. News and World Report’s 2018 edition of Best Graduate Schools. The School of Business is internationally recognized for being accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB). The AACSB accreditation standards challenge post-secondary educators to pursue excellence and continuous improvement throughout their business programs. Fewer than 5 percent of business schools worldwide have earned this prestigious accreditation.

La Salle University has consistently been recognized for providing a great value to its students, by Money magazine (fifth on the 2016 list of “50 Colleges That Add the Most Value”), Forbes (“America’s Best Value College” list), and The Economist (“Top 100 Schools in the U.S. for Value”). The University has received additional value and excellence citations from the Brookings Institute, The Wall Street Journal/Times Higher Education, and The New York Times.