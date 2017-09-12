La Salle University Ranked #34 by U.S. News and World Report in Regional Universities North

The 2018 edition of U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Colleges” guidebook has ranked La Salle University as 34th overall in the North Region, which includes nearly 200 universities across 11 states in the Northeast and District of Columbia. The ranking is based on graduation and retention rates, peer assessment of excellence, financial resources, student selectivity, graduation rate, and alumni giving.

“I am pleased that La Salle continues to be recognized as one of the top universities in the Northeast,” said University President Colleen Hanycz, Ph.D. “Our five-year strategic plan, Momentum: 2022, serves as a blueprint for even greater impact. There is intense focus on exceptional student outcomes resulting from deeply engaged, integrated, innovative, high-impact teaching and learning. This includes a new core curriculum and 15 institutional learning outcomes that will help graduates succeed in their professional and personal lives regardless of their degree program.”

La Salle University’s 3,171 undergraduates hail from around the globe, including 31 U.S. states and 36 countries. Thirty-one percent of La Salle undergrads are the first in their families to go to college. The University also maintains a long-standing commitment to college affordability, most significantly resetting its undergraduate tuition to $28,800 from $40,400 for the 2017-18 school year. The initiative, known as An Affordable Path for All, makes achieving a bachelor’s degree more affordable and accessible. Its message resonated deeply with prospective students and their families, and, along with the comprehensive Explorers are Never Lost brand campaign, helped to drive the largest La Salle University freshmen class in the last 25 years.

In recent years, La Salle has been recognized for excellence and value: the University earned a place on Forbes’s “America’s Best Value College” list, was included in The Economist’s “Top 100 Schools in the U.S. for Value,” and was ranked fifth by Money magazine’s 2016 list of “50 Colleges That Add the Most Value.” The University has received additional value and excellence citations from the Brookings Institute and The Wall Street Journal/Times Higher Education. Notably, in a study issued by The New York Times, La Salle graduates were in the top six percent for median income by age 34 ($58,700). Additionally, according to a new data study from U.S. News and World Report, the School of Business’s MBA program has the fourth highest employment rate in the nation; it was named to The Princeton Review’s Best 294 Business Schools 2017; and its Part-Time Hybrid MBA was included in U.S. News and World Report’s 2018 edition of “Best Graduate Schools.”

