Author Kate Hennessy, Granddaughter of Dorothy Day, Featured as Speaker in La Salle University’s Lectures on Religion and Culture

La Salle University welcomes author Kate Hennessy as part of its Lectures on Religion and Culture series, Wednesday, September 20, at 7 PM in Founders’ Hall. Hennessy is the youngest grandchild of social activist Dorothy Day, and has recently released Dorothy Day: The World Will Be Saved by Beauty, a biography of her late grandmother. Day founded the Catholic Worker movement and is now a candidate for sainthood.

“We are used to thinking of saints as ancient, remote, and superhuman. Dorothy Day presents us with a remarkably accessible contemporary model of holiness, and her heroic Christian commitment to justice is well-documented—even cited by Pope Francis during his 2015 speech before U.S. Congress,” said Jack Downey, Ph.D., assistant professor of religion and theology at La Salle University. “Kate Hennessy will present us a precious and rare glimpse into the private life of, as described by historian David J. O’Brien, ‘the most significant, interesting, and influential person in the history of American Catholicism.’”

Hennessey’s book has been received with great critical acclaim. The New York Times calls the memoir “intimate, revealing and sometimes wrenching,” and The Christian Science Monitor says, “Dorothy Day is not the measure of a human, it is her story, and Day’s story is epic.”

This lecture is free and open to the public and will be held in Founders’ Hall, home of La Salle University’s School of Business (located at the corner of Chew Avenue & North Wister Street). Free parking can be found at the Shoppes at La Salle, with additional paid parking in Lot J on La Salle’s campus.