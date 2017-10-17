La Salle University Hosts Sixth Annual Community Health Fair

La Salle University hosts the sixth annual Explore Your Health! Community Health Fair on Saturday, October 21, from noon to 3 PM at the Shoppes at La Salle (located at 5301 Chew Avenue). The Health Fair provides free wellness checks, screenings, and health information to students and community members, with 50 vendors representing local health care providers and wellness specialists in the areas of elder care, domestic violence, nutrition, autism, childhood injury prevention, HIV/AIDS education, and cancer treatment.

“Faculty in our School of Nursing and Health Sciences continue to call our attention to the health challenges facing our neighbors here in Northwest Philadelphia,” explains TiRease Holmes, Chairperson of La Salle University’s Community Building Team and Executive Director of Residence Life and Community Engagement. “We at La Salle are positioned to bring together vendors from across our City to share resources, and to tap the expertise of our faculty and energy of our students to assist everybody in living healthy lifestyles. Plus, the chance to get the community together, eat healthy food, listen to live performances from our young people, and move our bodies makes for a civically healthy community.”

The Community Heath Fair is expected to draw nearly 400 members of the University community and local residents of the Germantown, Logan, Olney, and Wister neighborhoods for a day of exploring resources that make for healthy bodies and strengthening the bonds of civic engagement. The event is an initiative of the University’s Community Building Team, a group of students, faculty, staff, and neighbors who work to live the values of respect, compassion, and inclusivity, in the surrounding neighborhoods through purposeful partnerships.

In addition to health screenings, the Health Fair boasts main stage performances featuring community members and students, live music, Zumba, and more. Additional children’s entertainment includes a bounce house and face painting with La Salle University student athletes.

The Sixth Annual Community Health Fair is sponsored by the La Salle University Community Building Team, Independence Blue Cross, The Fresh Grocer, and Councilwoman Cindy Bass.

For more information about this year’s fair, please call 215-951-1916 or visit lasalle.edu/cbt.