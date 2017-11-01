La Salle University Partners with Valley Forge Military College for Dual Admission

La Salle University and Valley Forge Military College (VFMC) today announced a partnership for dual admission, starting in Fall 2018. Cadets who complete their Associate’s Degrees at VFMC may transfer to La Salle to complete the remaining coursework to earn Bachelor’s Degrees in selected fields of study. Valley Forge Military College joins Bucks County Community College, Camden County College, Community College of Philadelphia, Delaware County Community College, Harcum College, Manor College, Mercer County Community College, Montgomery County Community College, and recently-added Rowan College of Gloucester County in dual admission agreements with La Salle University.

“We are proud to add Valley Forge Military College to our growing number of partner schools,” said Tom Delahunt, Vice President of Enrollment at La Salle University. “Transfer students from the greater Philadelphia area are flocking to La Salle in record numbers and agreements like this allow for the transition to be completed with ease.”

Maureen Malone, Dean of VFMC, noted, “Valley Forge Military College is excited to offer this opportunity to our cadets and students. We look forward to working with LaSalle University as our schools work towards the common goal of offering exceptional education to our students.”

Since 1935, VFMC has earned a reputation as a well-renowned co-educational, accredited two-year private college. Young men and women come to VFMC to hold themselves to a higher standard of education and develop to their full potential. Designated as the Military College of Pennsylvania, VFMC provides an educational experience unlike any other in the Commonwealth. The quality academic foundation and individual confidence acquired at VFMC has served many of our graduates as a springboard to academic and personal success.

For more information on the dual admission program at La Salle University, click here.