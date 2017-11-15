La Salle University Partners with National Black MBA Association®

La Salle University’s School of Business is one of 11 universities nationwide to join the National Black MBA Association® (NBMBAA®) Collegiate Partnership Program. Officially launched in April 2017, NBMBAA® announced their first installment of partners last month at the 2017 Annual Conference and Exposition in Philadelphia.

Designed to establish long-term holistic partnerships with institutions of higher education, the NBMBAA® Collegiate Partnership Program aims to increase awareness and facilitate access to graduate and business education programs in professional fields across the country.

“Elevating our relationship with the NBMBAA® to the partnership level was a natural step,” said MarySheila McDonald, Dean of La Salle University’s School of Business. “Our commitment to inclusion and diversity has always been in our Lasallian DNA and this partnership will enable us to broaden access and outreach to talented minority students interested in our portfolio of MBA programs.”

“One of our ongoing core values is empowering minority business professionals,” said Jesse Tyson, President and CEO, NBMBAA®. “Each of these distinguished partnering institutions have demonstrated a commitment to supporting our mission, while also showing a commitment to diversity and inclusion.”

The NBMBAA® Collegiate Partnership Program allows institutions to demonstrate their commitment to providing an enriching experience for all students, faculty, and staff by actively exploring and adopting new ways to expand diversity and inclusion initiatives.

As a Collegiate Partner, La Salle University will receive exclusive benefits including conference discounts, promotions and invitations for future NBMBAA® events. Most importantly, the NBMBAA® Collegiate Partnership Program positions NBMBAA® to accomplish each of its goals aligned with the strategic goal of awarding $20 million in scholarships to members and securing 100 Collegiate Partners. To date, the program has secured over $3.5 million in available scholarship dollars.

La Salle University’s School of Business has consistently earned recognition for excellence. According to a new data study from U.S. News and World Report, the MBA program has the fourth highest employment rate in the nation. The school was named to The Princeton Review’s Best 294 Business Schools 2017 and 2018, and its Part-Time Hybrid MBA was included in U.S. News and World Report’s 2018 edition of Best Graduate Schools. The School of Business is internationally recognized for being accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB); fewer than 5 percent of business schools worldwide have earned this prestigious accreditation.