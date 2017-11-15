La Salle University Senior Ryan Wall is the 2017 Recipient of the Anne Sceia Klein Award for Professional Promise

La Salle University senior Ryan Wall has earned the 2017 Anne Sceia Klein Award for Professional Promise. The award recognizes a college junior or senior who is a member of a Public Relations Student Society of America chapter affiliated with Philadelphia’s Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) and has demonstrated dedication to advancing the field of public relations. Wall was recognized at the PRSA Philadelphia Pepperpot Awards Banquet on Tuesday, November 14.

“I’m extremely grateful to my professors who have instilled in me a love for public relations. The Communication Department has given me so many resources to explore my interests, and I feel very fortunate to have such supportive and caring individuals in my life who are always eager to help me,” said Wall. “I’m also very grateful to all of the individuals at my internships who have helped guide me as I begin to establish a foundation for my future in public relations. I’m fortunate to have found a career I really enjoy, and I hope that this passion is evident in the content I produce.”

In his recommendation letter, Michael Smith, Ph.D., Chair and Associate Professor of Communication at La Salle University, wrote of Wall: “It has often been said of excellent athletes that they’re ‘students of the game,’ meaning that they not only have superior playing ability, but also understand the strategy, history, and context of the game. Ryan is a student of the public relations game. More specifically, he is an excellent, skilled student, both in and out of the classroom; has gained valuable insight through internships and other experiences; has demonstrated leadership not only in La Salle’s PRSSA chapter and campus, but nationally as well… I believe he is one of the most promising PR professionals La Salle has produced.”

Ryan Wall is a communication major specializing in public relations and communication management, with a minor in Latin American Studies. At La Salle, he currently holds three on-campus jobs, serving as a writing tutor, Admissions Campus Explorer (ACE Tour Guide), and as a University Events Student Worker. He is an active member of several organizations, including the Public Relations Student Society of America (PRSSA), La Salle TV, Explorer Ambassadors, and the Presidential Student Advisory Council (PSAC). Wall joins a distinguished list of La Salle University alums who have earned this prestigious award: Rachel (Christie) Breslin (2014), Kellsey Turner (2013), and Allison Freeman (2009).