La Salle University Director of Nurse Anesthesia Michael Kost, DNP, CRNA, Recognized by the Nightingale Awards of Pennsylvania

Michael Kost, DNP, CRNA, Director of the Nurse Anesthesia Program at La Salle University’s School of Nursing and Health Sciences was recognized by the Nightingale Awards of Pennsylvania for excellence in nursing in the category of Doctorate of Nursing Practice. The Nightingale Awards of Pennsylvania is a statewide, non-profit foundation created to help recruit and retain nursing professionals. Finalists were honored and winners were announced at the 28th Annual Gala on Friday, November 3, 2017 in Harrisburg; and were selected for recognition in one of nine categories, from more than 100 nominations.

“The La Salle University Nursing Program is pleased to see Dr. Kost receive this well-deserved recognition. He is a leader in the field of nurse anesthesia and has published extensively on the topics of anesthesia and sedation,” said Kathleen Czekanski, PhD, RN, CNE, Dean, School of Nursing and Health Sciences at La Salle University. “Dr. Kost has most recently led the transition of the curriculum of the Frank J. Tornetta School of Anesthesia/La Salle University program from master’s level entry to doctoral level beginning in the fall of 2018. This is an exciting time for the program which is highly regarded and consistently has excellent outcomes.”

Curricula within the Doctorate of Nursing Practice framework builds on traditional graduate programs by providing education in evidence-based practice, quality improvement, and systems leadership, among other areas. Nominees for this award exhibit healthcare improvements and contributions via practice and clinical scholarship; demonstrate noteworthy involvement or influence in healthcare policy and advocacy; contribute to inter-professional collaboration and improve patient and/or population health; and significantly contribute to the advancement of nursing practice.

Michael Kost, DNP, CRNA has served as Director of the Frank J. Tornetta School of Anesthesia/La Salle University School of Nursing since 1991. He received his Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Widener University, his anesthesia clinical education at the Frank J. Tornetta School of Anesthesia at Montgomery Hospital, Master of Science in Anesthesia and Healthcare Administration from Saint Joseph’s University and Master of Science in Nursing as a geriatric clinical nurse specialist from Gwynedd Mercy College. Kost completed his Doctorate in Nursing Practice at the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey and his Post-Master’s Certificate in Nursing Education from La Salle University School of Nursing.

On October 21, 1990, the first Nightingale Awards of Pennsylvania were presented for excellence in nursing. To date, more than 180 extraordinary nursing professionals in the areas of clinical patient care, nursing education, nursing research, and nursing administration have been recipients of Nightingale honors.