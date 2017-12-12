2018 Economic Outlook Forum Features Robert R. Johnson, Ph.D., President and CEO of The American College of Financial Services

Robert R. Johnson, Ph.D., President and CEO of The American College of Financial Services, will be the keynote speaker at La Salle University’s 17th annual Economic Outlook forum on Tuesday, January 23, 2018, at noon at the Union League of Philadelphia. The 2018 Economic Outlook is presented by Safeguard Scientifics.

“As the author of Invest with the Fed and Strategic Value Investing, I will address investing in an expected rising interest rate environment,” said Johnson. “Based on over 25 years of research, I will demonstrate which asset classes and sectors have prospered and which have languished when rates have risen and when rates have fallen. My goal is to show how to maximize your long-term returns and reduce your risk in alternative interest rate environments.”

Prior to joining The American College of Financial Services, Robert Johnson served as Professor of Finance in Creighton University’s Heider College of Business. From 1996 to 2011, he held a number of senior executive positions at CFA Institute.

He has extensive media experience and has served as an expert source in The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, Barron’s, Forbes, and other leading publications. He has appeared on ABC World News, Bloomberg TV, and CNN, among others.

Johnson is the author of multiple books and scholarly articles on portfolio management, asset valuation, wealth management, and monetary policy. In addition to Invest with the Fed and Strategic Value Investing, he is the co-author of The Tools and Techniques of Investment Planning and Investment Banking for Dummies. His articles have appeared in The Journal of Finance, Journal of Financial Economics, Journal of Banking & Finance, Financial Analysts Journal, and Journal of Portfolio Management, among others.

Johnson is the recipient of the 2013 Alfred C. “Pete” Morley Distinguished Service Award from CFA Institute, the Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Student Award for Teaching Achievement (Creighton University), and Outstanding Faculty Member of the Year Award at Creighton for three years. He holds the CFA charter, the CAIA charter, a BSBA degree from University of Nebraska-Omaha, an MBA from Creighton University, and a Ph.D. from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

For more information, and to register for the 2018 Economic Outlook, click here.