University Sales Center Alliance Adds La Salle University as an Associate Member

La Salle University has been accepted as an Associate Member of the University Sales Center Alliance (USCA). La Salle’s School of Business offers an emphasis in sales within its Bachelor of Science degree in marketing, and it is the only program in the Greater Philadelphia area to receive this recognition. The USCA is a consortium of sales educators who are dedicated to advancing the sales profession through teaching, research, and outreach.

In his 2017 Welcome Message, Dr. Jimmy Peltier, USCA President, noted that, “Member schools earning certification signal to others that their sales programs have met rigorous standards for success.”

“Receiving unanimous approval from USCA is an exciting milestone for the La Salle University School of Business,” said MarySheila E. McDonald, J.D., Dean, La Salle University School of Business. “USCA’s mission to develop highly successful sales professionals aligns seamlessly with La Salle’s long tradition of providing innovative educational and experiential opportunities which engage and develop students professionally and personally. We are confident that our Sales Center will become one of the University’s signature professional development programs.”

“We look forward to bringing together our alumni, our business community partners, and our colleagues from USCA in building a top quality sales program here at La Salle for our students and corporate partners,” continued Michael DiPietro, Assistant Professor of Marketing at La Salle.

“Professional selling has always featured prominently in our marketing curriculum,” said Swee-Lim Chia, Co-Chair and Associate Professor of Marketing, La Salle University School of Business. “We already have a state-of-the-art sales training facility in Founders’ Hall, the technologically advanced School of Business building that opened last year, and this recognition will mean more opportunities for career and networking opportunities for our students.”

The USCA consists of 46 universities from the U.S. and Europe dedicated to preparing students for success in professional sales roles. USCA sales centers offer students an unmatched combination of specialized sales courses, mentors, internships, and other forms of actual sales experience to help students learn, develop, and sharpen their sales skills. Students successfully completing these programs have shorter ramp-up times and out-produce those without this sort of specialized preparation.

La Salle University’s School of Business was named to The Princeton Review’s Best Business Schools 2017 and 2018, and is internationally recognized for being accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB). The AACSB accreditation standards challenge post-secondary educators to pursue excellence and continuous improvement throughout their business programs. Fewer than 5 percent of business schools worldwide have earned this prestigious accreditation.

For more information about partnerships with the Center for Sales Excellence at La Salle University, contact Michael DiPietro at dipietrom@lasalle.edu or 215-951-3577. To learn more about the University Sales Center Alliance, visit www.universitysalescenteralliance.org.