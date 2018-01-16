La Salle University and the School District of Philadelphia Partner on Community Scholars Program

Initiative allows high school students to enroll in choice of college courses

The School District of Philadelphia joined La Salle University last week to announce a partnership through which high-achieving high school students will be enrolled in college courses during this spring 2018 semester. They take their first class today, January 16, 2018.

Through the University’s Community Scholars program, students are able to take one of the following courses at La Salle: Introduction to Art, Interpersonal Communication, Introduction to Criminal Justice, Introduction to Macroeconomics, and Introduction to Literature.

“This program will allow our students to have the college experience while still in high school,” said Dr. William R. Hite, Superintendent of The School District of Philadelphia. “It will better prepare more of our students for college and career, helping them seamlessly transition into their chosen fields after high school graduation. Thanks to the skills they acquire through this program, this group of students will be well equipped to succeed.”

Currently the program is open to junior and senior students from Central High School and the Philadelphia High School for Girls. Tuition and textbook costs are covered by the District.

“The Community Scholars program is a partnership between The School District of Philadelphia and La Salle University to provide free, dual-credit coursework to qualifying, local School District students,” said Dr. Colleen Hanycz, President of La Salle University. “Strong communities need educated citizens, and this partnership is one way that La Salle is working to help build these citizens. La Salle is proud to stand hand in hand with our neighbors, and to share in this responsibility of giving local students opportunities to enrich their high school educations.”