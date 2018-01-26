Kyle McIntosh Selected as First Student CEO for La Salle University’s Saxbys Café

Kyle McIntosh, a senior communication major specializing in public relations with a marketing minor at La Salle University, will serve as the first Student Café Executive Officer (known as the Student CEO) of the 100 percent student-run Saxbys Café, set to open on campus in spring 2018. McIntosh is responsible for making decisions on financial management, team development, community leadership, and the overall operations of the café.

“I’m confident that Kyle will utilize his strong liberal arts background to make the most of this experience,” said Colleen M. Hanycz, President, La Salle University. “Over the course of his tenure as Student CEO, many of our Institutional Learning Outcomes will come into play, including collaborative engagement, financial literacy, and oral and written communication. This experiential learning opportunity is an excellent example of innovative teaching and learning that supports exceptional outcomes—the hallmark of a La Salle education.”

“Having a Student CEO who epitomizes the missions of both Saxbys and La Salle is critically important to the success of our partnership,” said Saxbys Founder and CEO Nick Bayer. “Kyle McIntosh has all of the leadership skills we look for in our Student CEOs, yet what excites me most about his potential is his ability to recognize this program’s tremendous value—not only for his career and the careers of his team members, but for the overall impact it will have on generations of La Salle students and stakeholders.”

“This is a great opportunity to set the tone for what will be a long partnership between Saxbys and La Salle University,” said McIntosh. “I want to provide students with a place where they can get great coffee in a welcoming environment, and I hope that every member of the La Salle community comes in to try our menu!”

Kyle McIntosh is a Philadelphia native, and graduate of Benjamin Franklin High School. He is the Vice President for Business Affairs of the La Salle University Students’ Government Association, handling the day-to-day financial transactions of the organization. He is also a member of the Students’ Government subcommittee Student Outreach and Engagement and is an ex officio member to the funding board. He serves as the historian of the Public Relations Student Society of America, and also hosts SportsTalkPhiladelphia, a sports analysis show focused exclusively on Philadelphia sports, which airs on La Salle TV. McIntosh also served the La Salle community as a Resident Assistant in St. Katherine’s Hall.

“Kyle is an outstanding individual, he is hard working and dedicated to whatever he sets his mind to,” said Justin Cornelius, ’19, President of the La Salle Students’ Government Association. “I know that he will be a great Student CEO for the Saxbys branch at La Salle. We at the Students’ Government wish him nothing but success moving forward.”

Every six months, one student will be selected to work as the Student CEO of La Salle’s Saxbys café. Student CEOs earn a full semester of academic credit via a specially-designed credit schedule tailored by La Salle and Saxbys. Additionally, up to 35 part-time employment opportunities are available for even more students looking for an on-campus job.

La Salle University is the fourth institution of higher education in Pennsylvania to partner with Saxbys, joining Drexel University, Millersville University, and Temple University.

For more information, visit SaxbysCoffee.com.