La Salle University Accepted into the Coalition for Access, Affordability, and Success

La Salle University joins nearly 140 higher education institutions across the United States as a member of the Coalition for Access, Affordability, and Success, an organization dedicated to making college a reality for all students through improving the application process. The Coalition provides a centralized platform for high schoolers to develop robust online portfolios as early as the ninth grade; interact with college counselors, teachers, and mentors; and submit applications to their chosen colleges and universities.

“The Coalition’s goals are beautifully aligned with the mission of La Salle University, where we strive to reach a diverse community of learners,” said James Plunkett, Executive Director of Admission, La Salle University. “The Coalition’s cloud-based digital locker enables students to have a full library of supporting materials to share with the colleges of their choosing, giving them confidence in their applications. This early engagement is a game changer in the admissions world, as it creates a college-going culture as early as the freshman year in high school.”

Over its 153-year history, La Salle has continually worked with students and families to make a college education a reality. In 2015-16, over 97% of students received generous financial aid and scholarship funding. For the 2016-17 academic year, La Salle was the only institution in the Philadelphia area to freeze tuition at the prior year’s level. And in 2016, the University announced An Affordable Path for All, a bold initiative that reset tuition from $40,400 to $28,800—a 29% reduction—beginning in the 2017-18 school year.

La Salle University has consistently been recognized for excellence and value. The University was named to the Forbes Top Colleges 2017 ranking, its tenth annual report. The 2018 edition of U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Colleges” guidebook ranked the La Salle as 34th overall in the North Region; it earned a place on Forbes’s “America’s Best Value College” list; was included in The Economist’s “Top 100 Schools in the U.S. for Value;” and was ranked fifth by Money magazine’s 2016 list of “50 Colleges That Add the Most Value.” Additionally, The Wall Street Journal and Times Higher Education ranked La Salle University in the Top 300 in its 2017 and 2018 College Rankings.

La Salle University will be available on the Coalition’s application platform beginning in fall 2018. For more information, visit coalitionforcollegeaccess.org.