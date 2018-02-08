La Salle University Alum Brian McVeigh, ’95, Named Chief Executive Officer of KBP Biosciences

La Salle University alum Brian McVeigh, ’95, has been named Chief Executive Officer of KBP Biosciences, a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to the research, development, and commercialization of innovative medicines for Cardiovascular, Infectious Disease, Respiratory, Inflammatory, and Autoimmune diseases. KBP, currently based in Jinan, China, also announced that it would establish its global corporate headquarters in the Greater Philadelphia Area.

“The first-class business education I received at La Salle University established an incredibly solid foundation for me as I moved into the business world, and the Catholic and Lasallian values that were conveyed by the faculty and administration were truly enriching and have served me well throughout my career,” said McVeigh. “Equally important for me during my time at La Salle was learning the importance and value of investing in friendships and building and maintaining networks. These interpersonal skills were truly enabled by the close-knit nature of the La Salle community, and I remain in touch with many of my Pi Kap brothers, former classmates, and faculty members.”

“We are extremely proud of Brian McVeigh’s latest success. His progressive leadership trajectory on a global scale is rooted in the first-class education he received as a dual accounting and finance major,” said MarySheila E. McDonald, J.D., Dean, La Salle University’s School of Business. “As an engaged student, Brian embodied the Lasallian zeal by selflessly sharing his skills and knowledge as a leader in our campus’ vibrant Greek life community and as a committed volunteer to improving the lives of disabled children. Brian has chosen to use his intellectual gifts and talents to benefit individuals and industries with a truly transformational impact. I look forward to seeing what he does next, as Brian will no doubt continue to integrate his solid business acumen with his compassionate spirit with innovations on a grand scale.”

McVeigh joined GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals (GSK) as a summer intern in finance following his sophomore year at La Salle. He continued to work at GSK part-time throughout college and they created a full-time position for him when he graduated. Throughout his 25-year career, he held several positions of increasing responsibility within the global business development, finance, marketing, corporate, and research & development organizations. He was most recently the Vice President of Worldwide Business Development Transactions and Investment Management. In that role he led the assessment, negotiation, and execution of more than two-dozen significant business development transactions, directed a global team that delivered on the execution of over 100 business development transactions, and managed a >$500 million portfolio of equity investments.

McVeigh graduated from La Salle in 1995, earning two Bachelor of Science degrees in accounting and finance. He also holds an MBA with a concentration in finance from Villanova University, a Post-MBA Certificate in Pharmaceutical Marketing from Saint Joseph’s University, and a CPD from the Wharton Business School at the University of Pennsylvania. He is a member of the Licensing Executives Society and is a Certified Public Accountant, Certified Management Accountant, and a Certified Licensing Professional. In 2012, McVeigh was named one of the Philadelphia Business Journal’s 40 Under 40, and in 2015 was included in the PBJ’s list of 10 people who are transforming health care in Philadelphia.

As a La Salle University student, he was a member and two-term Treasurer of the Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity, served as the Treasurer for La Salle’s Inter Fraternity-Sorority Counsel, and spent four years volunteering with PUSH America (People Understanding the Severely Handicapped), assisting in fundraising for children with severe disabilities.