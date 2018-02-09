La Salle University Once Again Named to Phi Theta Kappa’s Transfer Honor Roll

For the third consecutive year, the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society has named La Salle University to its Transfer Honor Roll, which identifies the top four-year colleges and universities creating dynamic pathways to support transfer students. Open to all regionally-accredited baccalaureate degree-granting institutions, Phi Theta Kappa’s Transfer Honor Roll recognizes excellence and success in community college transfer pathway development. The 2018 Honor Roll includes 112 colleges and universities nationwide.

“La Salle is honored to be recognized as a leader in transfer admission,” said Tom Delahunt, Vice President for Enrollment, La Salle University. “We take pride in the knowledge that we hold true to our student centered mission as we serve transfer students from across the region.”

“Increasingly, students of all ages and achievement levels are choosing the community college, not only as their first step, but also their first choice in the pursuit of a quality, affordable bachelor’s degree,” Phi Theta Kappa President and CEO Dr. Lynn Tincher-Ladner said. “These students are scholars, leaders, and global citizens, and it has been shown over and over that they do as well as students beginning college at a four-year college or university.

To be considered for the Honor Roll, participating institutions complete an application detailing their community college transfer programs. Applications are evaluated in the areas of scholarship and financial aid, admissions outreach, student support services, and student engagement opportunities. Phi Theta Kappa is the premier honor society recognizing the academic achievement of students at associate degree-granting colleges and helping them to grow as scholars and leaders. The Society is made up of more than 3.5 million members and nearly 1,300 chapters in nine nations. Learn more at ptk.org.