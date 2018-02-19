La Salle University’s BUSCA Program Celebrates 25 Years

For 25 years, La Salle University’s BUSCA program (Bilingual Undergraduate Studies for Collegiate Advancement) has helped Latino and Hispanic students begin their university studies, providing academic and financial advising as well as motivational counseling in Spanish. BUSCA marks this seminal anniversary with a celebration featuring Philadelphia’s 2018-19 Poet Laurate Raquel Salas Rivera on Wednesday, February 21, at 5 PM in the Dunleavy Room of the La Salle Union.

BUSCA allows students to complete their Associate of Arts degree at La Salle in five semesters, offering an inclusive learning community that focuses on the distinctive academic challenges of Spanish-dominant students. Upon graduating with an associate’s degree and 60 fully transferable credits into any bachelor’s degree program at La Salle, BUSCA alumni are equipped to pursue further their education, and become lifelong learners and bilingual leaders in Philadelphia.

“We estimate that over 800 students have graduated from BUSCA in the last 25 years,” said Joanne Woods, director of La Salle University’s BUSCA program. “In each graduating class since I began as director, at least two-thirds of our students have enrolled in a program of study at La Salle to continue their education. Many BUSCA graduates have earned bachelor’s degrees, master’s degrees, and even doctorate degrees. It is a pleasure to see students who otherwise would not be able to attend college because of a gap in their linguistic or financial need not only earn an associate degree, but also use this program as a pathway to a bachelor’s degree.”

BUSCA was named one of the country’s Bright Spots in Hispanic Education by the White House Initiative on Educational Excellence for Hispanics in 2015. It was the only higher education program from Pennsylvania included on the list of more than 230 programs that were recognized for investing in key priorities for Hispanics.

Raquel Salas Rivera is the author of Caneca de anhelos turbios (Editora Educación Emergente), oropel/tinsel (Lark Books), and tierra intermitente (Ediciones Alayubia). Currently, Rivera serves as Co-Editor of The Wanderer, and Co-Editor of Puerto Rico en mi corazón, a collection of bilingual broadsides of contemporary Puerto Rican poets.