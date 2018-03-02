La Salle University School of Business Names Patrick O’Brien Associate Dean

La Salle University has named Patrick O’Brien Associate Dean of its School of Business, effective Monday, February 26, 2018. Throughout his 18-year career in undergraduate business education, O’Brien has worked on enrollment growth with increased quality applicants, working to maintain Association to Advancement Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) and Middle States accreditations, and increasing national rankings. O’Brien served as Associate Dean of the Ervian K. Haub School of Business at Saint Joseph’s University since 2002.

“I recruited Patrick O’Brien for this important role because of his many years of experience in AACSB-accredited schools and his commitment to La Salle University’s core mission,” said MarySheila E. McDonald, J.D., Dean, La Salle University School of Business. “We focus on giving our students a transformational business education, and Pat’s authentic passion for ensuring student success is aligned with our Lasallian charism. I am thrilled to have him on board.”

“I am excited to join La Salle University’s School of Business, as we continue to strengthen its nationally-recognized programs,” said O’Brien. “The Lasallian Catholic tradition of educating the whole person—developing each student’s cultural, intellectual, physical, social, and spiritual well-being—helps prepare them to thrive in an ever-changing business world. It is clear to me why La Salle alumni dedicate their time, knowledge, and resources with such passion.”

As Associate Dean of the Haub School of Business, O’Brien managed all AACSB International and Middle States data, the William F. Leahy Advising Center, Cooperative Education Program, and the Academic Computing Services Center; Chaired or served on 14 committees dedicated to the overall growth and improvement of the University; mentored the Business Leadership Council, a student organization that promotes alumni engagements and marketing of business school student activities; advised the Jesuit Business Student Alliance, a national student networking organization for all 26 Jesuit business schools; and served as President for the Jesuit Business Undergraduate Group, also for all 26 Jesuit business schools in the U.S.

Prior to joining Saint Joseph’s University, O’Brien worked as Associate Dean at Widener University’s Business School. He holds a Master of Science in human resource management from Widener University, and a Bachelor of Science in marketing from Loyola University Maryland. Additionally, O’Brien’s father was a graduate of La Salle University’s accounting program, ‘51.