La Salle University’s Mission and Heritage Month Highlights Global Lasallian Purpose

La Salle University announces its second annual Mission and Heritage Month, a celebration of the University’s history, mission in action, and faith traditions. The five weeks of lectures, retreats, liturgical exercises, student immersion trips, and anniversary events intend to capture how the University’s mission is lived across the campus community and beyond.

“Mission and Heritage Month is an opportunity to shine a light on all the good works happening on and off campus, which contribute to the realization of our mission,” said Brother Ernest Miller, FSC, Vice President for Mission, La Salle University. “Throughout this period, we reflect upon and highlight the hallmarks of our Lasallian heritage that inspire our mission as we encourage all members our community, but especially our students, to think and wonder and imagine and to build a good life—a life of meaning and purpose. Our hope is that the University’s new Core Values Statement illumines this notion of wonder, imagination, and a good life with the universal common good always in sight.”

La Salle’s University Ministry and Service sponsors several service trips throughout Mission Month, giving students opportunities to spend Spring Break serving others:

El Otro Lado (EOL), El Paso, Texas, March 10-17: An immersion experience in which students travel to the U.S./Mexico border. EOL participants will explore the many issues related to border realities, including: immigration, asylum seekers, unaccompanied minors, youth at risk, and the complex cultural dichotomy of the U.S. and Mexico borderland. Representatives from various organizations from both sides of the border, such as Border Patrol and grassroots organizations, host different sessions throughout the week to give participants an overall picture of the borderland.

(EOL), El Paso, Texas, March 10-17: An immersion experience in which students travel to the U.S./Mexico border. EOL participants will explore the many issues related to border realities, including: immigration, asylum seekers, unaccompanied minors, youth at risk, and the complex cultural dichotomy of the U.S. and Mexico borderland. Representatives from various organizations from both sides of the border, such as Border Patrol and grassroots organizations, host different sessions throughout the week to give participants an overall picture of the borderland. Project Appalachia , Harlan, Kentucky, March 10-17: Now in its 42nd year, La Salle’s Project Appalachia once again partners with COAP (Christian Outreach with Appalachian People). Students who travel to Harlan, Kentucky participate in home development projects for low-income families that are struggling to maintain quality living conditions.

, Harlan, Kentucky, March 10-17: Now in its 42nd year, La Salle’s Project Appalachia once again partners with COAP (Christian Outreach with Appalachian People). Students who travel to Harlan, Kentucky participate in home development projects for low-income families that are struggling to maintain quality living conditions. Habitat for Humanity , Winston-Salem, North Carolina, March 10-17: Participants work on home rehabilitation, construction projects for families in need, and at Winston-Salem’s ReStore, a nonprofit home improvement store and donation center that sells new and gently used furniture, appliances, home accessories, building materials and more to the public at a fraction of the retail price. Habitat for Humanity seeks to eliminate homelessness in today’s society.

, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, March 10-17: Participants work on home rehabilitation, construction projects for families in need, and at Winston-Salem’s ReStore, a nonprofit home improvement store and donation center that sells new and gently used furniture, appliances, home accessories, building materials and more to the public at a fraction of the retail price. Habitat for Humanity seeks to eliminate homelessness in today’s society. St. Vincent , Jamaica, March 10-18: Five La Salle University students partner with St. Vincent Strambi Catholic High School, a fellow Lasallian school, to work directly with teachers to assist them in their classrooms. Students have the opportunity to tutor and serve as mentors.

, Jamaica, March 10-18: Five La Salle University students partner with St. Vincent Strambi Catholic High School, a fellow Lasallian school, to work directly with teachers to assist them in their classrooms. Students have the opportunity to tutor and serve as mentors. Resettlement Mission, Atlanta, Georgia, March 12-19: Ten students work with International Rescue Committee (IRC), an organization that helps resettle refugees in the United States. This program gives students the opportunity to learn about the refugee process and the many challenges they face. Students assist in adult education (ESL, civics, and life skills classes), the resettlement shop (a thrift store for refugees), and youth education.

Overwhelmingly, students return from service trips with a renewed sense of La Salle’s mission and a newfound desire to fulfill it.

The keynote event for La Salle University’s Mission and Heritage Month is the second annual Pacem in terris Lecture, delivered by Father Bryan Massingale, professor of theological and social ethics at Fordham University. On March 20 at 7 PM at the Founders’ Hall Auditorium, Fr. Massingale will address When Order Masks Disorder: The Limits of Dialogue in Catholic Approaches to Racial Justice. This event is free and open to the public.

Bryan Massingale is one of the world’s leading Catholic social ethicists and scholars of African-American theological ethics, racial justice, and liberation theology. His contributions to justice advocacy have been recognized on many occasions. He received the Pope John XXIII Award from the Association of U.S. Catholic Priests in 2017, “for his tireless efforts to create a world where the dignity of each person is respected and protected.” He received Catholic Charities USA’s “Centennial Gold Medal” in 2012 for leadership and service in the social mission of the Roman Catholic Church. He received the YWCA’s “Eliminating Racism” award in 2014. He is the recipient of Project Equality’s “Religious Momentum” Award for his efforts in promoting diversity in the Catholic Church.

For more information on La Salle University’s Mission and Heritage month, and a full calendar of events, visit lasalle.edu/mission-and-heritage/mission-month.