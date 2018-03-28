La Salle University Ranked Sixth in the Nation for MBA Job Placement

The Master of Business Administration program at La Salle University’s School of Business has the sixth highest employment rate in the nation, according to a new study from U.S. News and World Report. Among the 127 MBA programs ranked, the employment rate for La Salle graduates three months after graduation is 95.8 percent.

“La Salle’s distinctive educational experience emphasizes the integration of business theory with the deliberate development of highly sought-after skills, including critical and creative thinking, problem solving, respect for diverse perspectives, and adaptability. Our full-time MBA program’s impressive placement for the second year in a row is a direct result of an intentionally-curated approach to business education,” said MarySheila E. McDonald, J.D., Dean, La Salle University School of Business. “When you combine this approach with our powerful employer network—many of whom are La Salle alumni—our student success is not surprising, it’s expected.”

This is the second time that the MBA Program at La Salle University’s School of Business has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report for excellence in job placement after graduation. The School of Business has previously been named to The Princeton Review’s Best Business Schools 2017 and 2018, and its Part-Time Hybrid MBA was included in U.S. News and World Report’s 2018 and 2019 editions of Best Graduate Schools. The School of Business is internationally recognized for being accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB). The AACSB accreditation standards challenge post-secondary educators to pursue excellence and continuous improvement throughout their business programs. Fewer than five percent of business schools worldwide have earned this prestigious accreditation.

La Salle University has consistently been recognized for providing a great value to its students, by Money magazine (fifth on the 2016-17 list of “50 Colleges That Add the Most Value”), Forbes (“America’s Best Value College” list), and The Economist (“Top 100 Schools in the U.S. for Value”). The University has received additional value and excellence citations from the Brookings Institute, The Wall Street Journal/Times Higher Education, and The New York Times.