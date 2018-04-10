La Salle University Chief of Staff Joseph Meade Named to Philadelphia Business Journal’s 40 Under 40

La Salle University Chief of Staff Joseph Meade has been named to the Philadelphia Business Journal’s 2018 40 Under 40 list. This list recognizes individuals who are proven performers in their respective industries and communities. Meade will be recognized at an event celebrating all the honorees on Thursday, May 10 at SugarHouse Casino.

“Good news comes when you least expect it, but I am truly humbled by the recognition of the Philadelphia Business Journal,” said Meade. “Since my arrival to La Salle University, I have benefited from being surrounded by tremendous colleagues who fully support moving this University forward. I am appreciative in being giving the opportunity to serve in such a significant capacity under the leadership of President Hanycz. Momentum is upon us, and I am thrilled to be a part of the remarkable La Salle community.”

Meade is the Chief of Staff to President Colleen M. Hanycz and Executive Director of Government and Community Affairs at La Salle University. In this very critical role, he manages day-to-day operations including personnel, financial management, and coordination with members of the senior leadership team. He is also a registered lobbyist at the state and local government levels, responsible for advancing opportunities and implementing activities that support public funding goals for the University’s operations and capital expenses.

Before joining La Salle, Meade served as Deputy Secretary of Community Affairs and Development for Pennsylvania’s Department of Community and Economic Development. Prior, he was Director of Government and External Affairs for the Philadelphia Museum of Art and for the School District of Philadelphia. He began his career as the legislative director for the Honorable City Councilwoman Blondell Reynolds Brown.

A graduate of La Salle College High School where he ranks as one of the all-time leading basketball scorers, Meade then received his undergraduate degree at West Chester University and Master of Public Policy/Administration from Widener University. He was named one of the most influential people in the Philadelphia region under the age of 40 by the Philadelphia Tribune, and serves on the Board of Directors of the Urban Affairs Coalition, Germantown Special Services District, La Salle College High School-Leadership Council, and the Greater Philadelphia Cultural Alliance.