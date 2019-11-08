Homecoming and Family Weekend: November 8-10

La Salle is excited to welcome more than 1,500 alumni, parents, students, faculty, and staff back home to participate in the many events throughout the weekend including the Festival on the Quad, Family Art Making, Chemistry Show, La Salle men’s and women’s basketball games, and Dinner and a Show with the Masque’s production of Young Frankenstein.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

Friday, Nov. 8, 2019

Art Museum Open House

La Salle Art Museum, 4:00-6:30 p.m.

Explore the special exhibition, “Teaching and Learning in the Art Museum: La Salle University Faculty Selections” featuring diverse objects from the permanent collection not regularly on view and highlights how art lends itself to experiential education.

Young Frankenstein presented by the Masque theater group

Dan Rodden Theatre, 8:00 p.m.

Purchase tickets at the Masque Box Office on the evening of the show.

(General admission – $10, Alumni – $6, Senior citizens – $8)



Fall Reunion ’19

Founders’ Hall, 7:30-10:00 p.m.

Classes ending in “4” or “9” reunite with former classmates and friends.

Register now

Saturday, Nov. 9

La Salle Women’s Basketball Season Home Opener Game vs. Robert Morris University

TruMark Financial Center Tom Gola Arena, 12:00 p.m.

By purchasing a combo package, you will have the opportunity to enjoy two games for the price of one and the Festival on the Quad.

Chemistry Show

Holroyd Hall 190, 12:30 p.m.

Zeb Kramer, Ph. D., and his chemistry students will present a chemistry magic show that is sure to impress! Advanced registration is required.

Family Art Making

La Salle Art Museum, 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Family-friendly art making activities for all ages. Space and supplies are limited. Registration suggested.

Festival on the Quad

Hansen Quad, 1:00-3:30 p.m.

Join your fellow alumni in the heart of La Salle’s campus for food, drinks and fun! The entire family can enjoy activities such as Zoo On Wheels, Explorer Painting, Build an Explorer Bear and more! Attendees age 21 and older will be able to enjoy our Beer Garden!

La Salle Men’s Basketball Season Home Opener Game vs. Iona

TruMark Financial Center Tom Gola Arena, 4:00 p.m.

By purchasing a combo package, you will have the opportunity to enjoy two games for the price of one and the Festival on the Quad.

If you can only make it to the basketball game, you can purchase your tickets directly through the Box Office by calling 215.951.1999 or online.

Please note, a QR code will not be accepted as a ticket for the La Salle basketball games.

Dinner and a Show

Union Ballroom, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

A fine dining experience in the Union Ballroom Followed by The Masque’s rendition of Young Frankenstein in the Dan Rodden Theatre.

Students cannot use their meal plan for the dinner on Saturday night and will be charged the La Salle Student and Child Admission price.



Young Frankenstein presented by the Masque theater group

Dan Rodden Theatre, 8:00 p.m.

If you would like to only attend the show, tickets may be purchased at the Masque Box Office on the evening of the show.

(General admission – $10, Alumni – $6, Senior citizens – $8)



Sunday, Nov. 10

Family Mass

De La Salle Chapel, College Hall, 10:00 a.m.

Celebrate Catholic Mass for the 31st Sunday in Ordinary Time.

Brunch with the President and First Gentleman, Colleen and Peter Hanycz, and De La Salle Christian Brothers

Union Ballroom, 11:00 a.m.

Young Frankenstein presented by the Masque theater group

Dan Rodden Theatre, 2:00 p.m.