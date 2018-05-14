Freshman Joseph Doherty Selected for Prestigious Kemper Scholars Program

La Salle University freshman Joseph Doherty has been selected from a group of national finalists to become one of 16 in this year’s incoming class of the prestigious Kemper Scholars Program. The James S. Kemper Foundation of Chicago has been supporting Kemper Scholars since the program’s inception in 1948.

Doherty is from Fox Chase in Northeast Philadelphia and a graduate of Roman Catholic High School. He studies accounting and economics, and is currently in La Salle University’s Honors Program, Business Scholars Co-Op Program, Mock Trial Association, Enactus, Sigma Phi Epsilon, and the Investment Club.

“I frequently hear students and alums talk about the special doors that La Salle opened for them; this is my door,” said Doherty. “I am so excited to be a Kemper Scholar. As a born and raised Philadelphian, this program will allow me to broaden my horizons by living and working in a new city. The experiences offered by Kemper will also help me to develop the professional skills I began learning in my freshman year at La Salle.”

Kemper Scholars receive scholarships during their sophomore, junior, and senior years of college. During the summer following their sophomore year, Scholars live in Chicago, where they intern at Chicago’s top nonprofits and participate in weekly educational seminars. Following junior year, scholars secure paid business internships at for-profit businesses across the country. Every summer, all current Kemper Scholars attend the Kemper Scholar Annual Conference in Chicago, where they discuss their summer work and experience, meet with former Kemper Scholars, and consider topics in management, leadership, and business.

“We are extremely proud of Joe and grateful to the Kemper Foundation for this honor. The Kemper Scholars Program is an outstanding opportunity for leadership and professional development, which aligns with our integrated approach to business education,” said MarySheila E. McDonald, J.D., Dean, La Salle University School of Business. “I am confident that Joe will deepen his industry knowledge while gaining a valuable network of seasoned professionals and fellow college students from across the nation.”

The Kemper Scholars Program mission is develop the next generation of business leaders. By identifying high-potential undergraduate students and supporting them with a comprehensive program of scholarships, mentorship, and internships, the Kemper Scholars Program helps students develop both practical and professional skills to become the next generation of effective leaders.

“Kemper Scholars are a select group of undergraduate students from top colleges and universities around the country,” explained Jerry Fuller, President of the James S. Kemper Foundation. “They are selected because they are committed to their studies, serve their communities, and because they have exhibited leadership and well-rounded, ethical character. Throughout the over six decades of the program, scholars have gone on to make outstanding contributions as leaders in organizations around the world.”

Recent research reports that employers rank real world experience in internships and work while in college as a primary criterion in hiring recent graduates. The Kemper Scholars Program helps students apply their academic education to the world of professional careers, making connections between the classroom and the workplace.

La Salle University has been a part of the Kemper Scholars Program since 1989. Doherty is the University’s 30th Scholar. Most recent La Salle Kemper Scholars have interned at the Kemper Corporation, Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation in Chicago, PwC, Chicago History Museum and Exelon Corporation (Chicago).