Assistant Professor of Nursing Christina Harkins, MSN, R.N., Receives 2018 Lindback Award for Distinguished Teaching



In recognition of her dedication to excellence in teaching, Christina Harkins, MSN, R.N., assistant professor of nursing at La Salle University’s School of Nursing and Health Sciences, was named the recipient of the 2018 Lindback Award for Distinguished Teaching at today’s Commencement ceremony.

The award, created through a grant from the Christian R. and Mary F. Lindback Foundation, has been awarded annually to a full-time La Salle University faculty member since 1961. Faculty members, graduate students, and undergraduate students nominate professors, and a committee that includes representatives from the faculty, student body, and administration selects the recipient.

“Professor Harkins is an exemplary educator. She is known to be knowledgeable, positive, energetic, and friendly with a great sense of humor,” said Brian Goldstein, Ph.D., Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs, La Salle University. “She is always available outside class to students in the best La Salle University and Lasallian traditions.”

“I am beyond honored to receive this award. It really means the world to me,” said Harkins. “My goal as a teacher is, first and foremost, to do everything I possibly can on my end to ensure the success of the students—the rest is then up to them. To have my efforts recognized by both the students and the faculty is nice, really nice!”

“Professor Harkins is an incredible teacher and just an overall amazing person,” wrote one student in their nomination. “She really cares about her students and goes the extra step to make sure they all are getting the help that they need both in and out of the classroom.”

“She uses creative teaching strategies to engage students in the classroom and bring the content to life,” wrote a faculty member in their nomination. “In clinical and lab settings, she takes the time to ensure that her students are able to apply their classroom knowledge to the care of their patients.”

Harkins has been teaching in the undergraduate nursing program at La Salle University since 2005. Her clinical nursing background includes working in a variety of obstetrical units, such as neonatal intensive care, postpartum, and well-baby nursery. She also worked in pediatrics and with well-mom and babies in the home setting. Harkins co-authored and published “Perinatal Unfolding Case Study” on the Quality and Safety Nursing Education (QSEN) website. This unfolding case study was designed to be used as an interactive teaching tool in the classroom, with a strong emphasis on patient safety.

Christina Harkins received her BSN from Holy Family University and her MSN in Nursing Education from University of Phoenix.