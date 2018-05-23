La Salle University and Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health Pennsylvania Partner to Offer Tuition Discounts to Employees

La Salle University is pleased to announce it has entered into a partnership with Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health to offer Devereux employees a discount on undergraduate and graduate tuition.

“La Salle is pleased to partner with Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health to assist their employees in achieving their educational and professional goals,” said Brian Goldstein, Ph.D., Provost, Vice President of Academic Affairs, and Interim Vice President for Enrollment. “Our partnership also will allow the employees of Devereux to provide improved services to the individuals with whom they work.”

Effective immediately, Devereux employees can receive a 15 percent discount on the full standard tuition for selected undergraduate and graduate programs at La Salle University, which are offered at three locations in the Delaware Valley—in Philadelphia, Newtown, and Plymouth Meeting—as well as through convenient online and hybrid formats.

“We are delighted to partner with La Salle University on this fantastic opportunity to help our employees achieve their personal and professional career goals,” said Devereux Vice President of Human Resources Tim Dillon. “At Devereux, we are committed to supporting our colleagues in their efforts to achieve higher learning degrees – particularly in the areas of psychology, education, nursing, and social work – which ultimately will benefit the individuals we serve, who are living with emotional, behavioral, and cognitive differences.”

For more information on the partnership between La Salle and Devereux, please visit lasalle.edu/grad.