La Salle University Alum Ryan Wall Receives the Dr. Jean Brodey Student Achievement Award from Philadelphia Public Relations Association

La Salle University alum Ryan Wall, ’18, is the 2018 recipient of Philadelphia Public Relations Association’s Dr. Jean Brodey Student Achievement Award. This recognition is awarded annually to a college junior or senior who has exhibited outstanding professional promise in the field of public relations, has an excellent academic track record, and contributes to his or her community.

“I’m very humbled by this recognition. During my time at La Salle, I was fortunate to have so many opportunities to stay engaged, give back, and follow my passions. Each and every day I am proud to be an Explorer,” said Wall. “Public relations is a fast-paced and endlessly interesting industry. I enjoy the opportunity to be creative, think big, and challenge myself on a variety of projects. I’ve grown so much both personally and professionally thanks to the support of my professors and friends. I wouldn’t be where I am today without my La Salle family.”

In his recommendation letter, Michael Smith, Ph.D., Chair and Associate Professor of Communication at La Salle University, wrote of Wall: “Ryan sees communication as a unifying force, and I believe he will carry that perspective throughout his career. His leadership and professional skills have already netted him the 2017 Anne Sceia Klein Award for Professional Promise from the Philadelphia PRSA chapter and a position with Brian Communications. Ryan Wall truly exhibits the qualities that warrant the PPRA Dr. Jean Brodey Student Achievement Award, and I cannot recommend him more strongly.”

Ryan Wall graduated from La Salle University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communication with dual concentrations in public relations and communication management, as well as a minor in Latin American Studies. During his time as a student, he worked as a writing tutor, an Admissions Campus Explorer (ACE Tour Guide), and as a University Events Student Worker. He was an active member of several organizations, including the La Salle chapter of the Public Relations Student Society of America (PRSSA), La Salle TV, Explorer Ambassadors, and the Presidential Student Advisory Council (PSAC). Wall adds to a distinguished list of La Salle University alums who earned this prestigious award in 2015, Rachel (Christie) Breslin and Kellsey Turner.