La Salle University Graduate Programs in Education and the Hatboro/Horsham School District Partner for Summer Enrichment Camp for Students

La Salle University’s Graduate Programs in Education and the Hatboro/Horsham School District have partnered to offer a summer enrichment camp for any student ages four through 14, regardless of ability level, July 2-20, from 9:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. In these fully inclusive classrooms, La Salle graduate students working towards their teaching certifications in elementary, special, and secondary education utilize discovery learning, interactive activities, and group collaborations to maximize each child’s learning and success. All programs motivate students to learn through hands-on, indoor and outdoor activities using evidence-based practices. Campers take on roles as scientists, geographers, curators, and more to investigate this summer’s theme, Power Up: Health is Your Wealth. They explore several disciplines, including mathematics, science, and, for older students, integrated content areas that can combine mathematics, English, science, foreign languages, or social studies.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for children to engage with other campers around fun themes that have a specific educational focus. So if parents are interested in an educational enrichment experience for their children, this program achieves exactly that,” said Greer M. Richardson, Ph.D., Director of Graduate Programs in Education at La Salle. “Our graduate students also greatly benefit, as they learn the best practices in supporting student instruction as a part of their program at La Salle.”

The goal of this program is to ensure students learn by building upon previous experiences at home and school under the guidance of La Salle teachers and staff. Classroom programming is based on appropriate district curriculum standards and content area specialties of the upper grades teachers. The La Salle University Summer Program is held at Hatboro/Horsham High School, and is open to all students ages four through 14.

For more information, please contact January Baker, Ph.D. at bakerj1@lasalle.edu.