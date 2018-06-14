34 Under-Served Students to Attend Mission to Mars Camp at La Salle University

Camp hosted in conjunction with Challenger Learning Centers

La Salle University partners with the Challenger Learning Center of Philadelphia (CLC Philadelphia) to host a five-day Mission to Mars and STEM summer camp for 34 under-served Philadelphia students in fourth through seventh grades, June 18-22. Students who have interests in earth, space, and science use experiential science projects developed by NASA and the CLC Philadelphia to stimulate and increase interest and expertise in STEM areas: science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. They also learn about NASA goals and objectives while working on their teamwork, communication, and writing skills.

“We are excited to be able to provide elementary school students with examples of STEM experiments that were used in real-life NASA missions,” said Margaret McCoey, M.S., Assistant Professor and Computer Information Science/Information Technology Leadership Graduate Director at La Salle University. “We expect to begin developing more astronaut careers with this camp.”

The goal of Mission to Mars is to encourage education in STEM disciplines by stimulating curiosity and developing inquiry skills.

La Salle science faculty highlight careers in STEM, discuss environmental issues and experimentation, and provide campers with information on the University. CLC Philadelphia board members Corina Fiore and Suchita Dadhich serve as the camp’s instructors; Fiore is the President of CLC Philadelphia, a STEM curriculum developer, and was honored as a Top 50 STEM educator in the United States. Dadhich is a La Salle University alum and member of the Math/CSC Advisory Board.

La Salle University hosts the Mission to Mars camp on its Historic Belfield campus. Eight undergraduate students from the University serve as teaching assistants for the camp teachers from CLC Philadelphia. Camper lunches are generously provided by the Philadelphia Philanthropic Society for Information Management.