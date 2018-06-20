La Salle University Partners with Raritan Valley Community College for Dual Admission

La Salle University and Raritan Valley Community College (RVCC) today announced a partnership for dual admission, starting in Fall 2018. Students who complete their Associate’s Degrees at RVCC may transfer to La Salle to complete the remaining coursework to earn their Bachelor’s Degrees in selected fields of study. Raritan Valley Community College joins Bucks County Community College, Camden County College, Community College of Philadelphia, Delaware County Community College, Harcum College, Manor College, Mercer County Community College, Montgomery County Community College, Rowan College of Gloucester County, and recently-added Valley Forge Military College in dual admission agreements with La Salle University.

“We are so pleased to add Raritan Valley Community College to our ever-growing number of partner institutions,” said Brian Goldstein, Ph.D., Provost and Interim Vice President for Enrollment at La Salle. “Dual admission programs allow students to quickly and affordably complete their bachelor’s degrees. La Salle and Raritan are equally committed to strong student outcomes and success, making this partnership a great match. We look forward to welcoming Raritan students to La Salle.”

“We welcome the new agreement, which will give RVCC students in close to 20 different majors the opportunity to continue their higher education and pursue a bachelor’s degree at La Salle University. The agreement also offers RVCC graduates substantial annual scholarships that are determined by their grade point average,” said RVCC President Michael J. McDonough.

Serving Somerset and Hunterdon County residents for almost 50 years, Raritan Valley Community College is an educational and cultural center that is nationally recognized for its innovative programming, service to the community, and environmental leadership. The College offers more than 90 associate degrees and certificates, as well as career training, professional development, and adult and youth personal enrichment courses.

For more information about the dual admission program at La Salle University, click here.